Tulsi Gabbard tells podcaster aliens may be real: 'We're continuing to look for the truth'

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard told a New York Post podcaster that she believes aliens could possibly be real.

Speaking on the New York Post’s "Pod Force One," Gabbard answered "yes" when pressed about whether she believes in the possibility of extraterrestrial life, according to the outlet.

A former Democratic presidential candidate turned Republican, Gabbard leads President Donald Trump’s intelligence community and serves as his principal advisor on intelligence.

Asked on Miranda Devine’s Pod Force One podcast whether "there could be aliens," Gabbard started answering by saying, "I have my own views and opinions" and "in this role, I have to be careful with what I share."

Pressed further on whether she believes in the possibility of extraterrestrials and UFOs, she answered "yes."

The outlet reported that Gabbard noted she was not prepared to talk further on the issue, she said her team will be transparent with the public when the time comes, saying, "We’re continuing to look for the truth and share that truth with the American people."

Gabbard also mentioned that she still has "a lot of questions" about the mysterious flurry of drone sightings over New Jersey late last year.

At the time U.S. national security officials in the Biden administration sought to dispel concerns about the sightings, with one FBI official describing the nationwide uneasiness as "a slight overreaction."

"I still have a lot of questions around that," Gabbard said, adding, "I’ve heard what the public official line is."

"I just personally still have a lot of questions that are unanswered, because it wasn’t just New Jersey. It was happening in different parts of the country," she told the podcast host.

The DNI did, however, say "there’s a lot of classified information" in the U.S. intelligence community about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was spotted flying over several states in 2023.

After allowing the balloon to fly over much of the U.S. for about a week, former President Joe Biden eventually ordered it shot down over South Carolina.

Gabbard declined to tell the host more about the intelligence community’s information on the balloon.