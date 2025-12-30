Fox News Politics Newsletter: House GOP whip calls for revoking citizenship over Minnesota fraud

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Questions remain, licensing site crashes as whiplash ensues in MN childcare fraud scandal
-Minnesota Dem Senate candidate faces call from opponent to apologize over viral 'pandering' hijab video
-Biden-era rental assistance included payments to dead tenants and non-citizens, new HUD report reveals
House GOP whip urges citizenship revocations tied to Minnesota fraud schemes
The No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives believes it’s time to deport Somalis who participated in expansive fraud in Minnesota – even if they hold citizenship.
"I have three words regarding Somalis who have committed fraud against American taxpayers: Send them home," Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a press release Monday evening.
"If they’re here illegally, deport them immediately; if they’re naturalized citizens, revoke their citizenship and deport them quickly thereafter. If we need to change the law to do that, I will."…READ MORE.
White House
ARTIST BOYCOTT: Artists cancel Kennedy Center performances following ‘Trump-Kennedy Center’ rebrand
'CLEAR INDICATION': Eric Adams says Biden DOJ used 'lawfare' against him, compares treatment to Trump
BROMANCE BUST: Inside the Trump-Musk split: How America’s most powerful bromance imploded into the biggest breakup of 2025
World Stage
'HEINOUS': US embassies in the Western Hemisphere directed to report on human rights violations tied to mass migration
PEACE DEAL CLOSE: Zelenskyy says peace deal is close after Trump meeting but territory remains sticking point
LETHAL STRIKE: US military kills 2 narco-terrorists in Eastern Pacific strike operation targeting vessel
Capitol Hill
MONEY OR MAYHEM: Senate gears up for next spending fight as shutdown deadline creeps closer
OUT OF TOUCH: Sen Jim Justice says Republicans are 'lousy' at knowing what everyday Americans think about healthcare
NO NUKES FOR TEHRAN: Fetterman endorses the prospect of potential future strikes to derail any Iranian nuclear ambitions
BEIJING'S THREAT: Bipartisan House China panel slams Beijing’s Taiwan drills as ‘deliberate escalation’
Across America
POWER GRAB IOWA: Republicans eye Iowa Senate supermajority in Tuesday special election
SQAUD START: AOC to deliver opening remarks at Mamdani's inauguration, Bernie Sanders to administer oath of office
'A NEW ERA': Flashback: Inside the political movement that put a socialist in charge of New York City
HEALTH CARE CHAOS: Some states move to pick up the tab as Obamacare subsidies lapse
'PLAGUING' MIDWEST: Feds launch 'massive operation' in Minnesota amid fraud scandal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unearthed surveillance exposes how parents were allegedly involved in Minnesota's daycare fraud scheme
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.