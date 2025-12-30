Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Politics Newsletter: House GOP whip calls for revoking citizenship over Minnesota fraud

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Questions remain, licensing site crashes as whiplash ensues in MN childcare fraud scandal

-Minnesota Dem Senate candidate faces call from opponent to apologize over viral 'pandering' hijab video

-Biden-era rental assistance included payments to dead tenants and non-citizens, new HUD report reveals

House GOP whip urges citizenship revocations tied to Minnesota fraud schemes

The No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives believes it’s time to deport Somalis who participated in expansive fraud in Minnesota – even if they hold citizenship. 

"I have three words regarding Somalis who have committed fraud against American taxpayers: Send them home," Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a press release Monday evening.

"If they’re here illegally, deport them immediately; if they’re naturalized citizens, revoke their citizenship and deport them quickly thereafter. If we need to change the law to do that, I will."…READ MORE.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer

Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican from Minnesota, during a television interview at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House

ARTIST BOYCOTT: Artists cancel Kennedy Center performances following ‘Trump-Kennedy Center’ rebrand

Construction on the Kennedy Center in Washington DC

Workers install Donald J. Trump above the current signage on the Kennedy Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

'CLEAR INDICATION': Eric Adams says Biden DOJ used 'lawfare' against him, compares treatment to Trump

BROMANCE BUST: Inside the Trump-Musk split: How America’s most powerful bromance imploded into the biggest breakup of 2025

Musk and Trump walking

President Donald Trump said he likes Elon Musk "a lot" after the pair faced a rift over the One Big Beautiful Bill earlier this year.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

World Stage

'HEINOUS': US embassies in the Western Hemisphere directed to report on human rights violations tied to mass migration

PEACE DEAL CLOSE: Zelenskyy says peace deal is close after Trump meeting but territory remains sticking point

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the day he meets Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, December 9, 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine cannot give up territory. Despite a peace deal agreement being close, territorial disputes remain, Zelenskyy said.   (Francesco Fotia/Reuters)

LETHAL STRIKE: US military kills 2 narco-terrorists in Eastern Pacific strike operation targeting vessel

Capitol Hill

MONEY OR MAYHEM: Senate gears up for next spending fight as shutdown deadline creeps closer

OUT OF TOUCH: Sen Jim Justice says Republicans are 'lousy' at knowing what everyday Americans think about healthcare

Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.V., in the Senate subway

Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.V., believed that Republicans were good at several things, but "lousy" at truly understanding what the average American needed. More so, they need help marketing their achievements under President Donald Trump.  (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

NO NUKES FOR TEHRAN: Fetterman endorses the prospect of potential future strikes to derail any Iranian nuclear ambitions

BEIJING'S THREAT: Bipartisan House China panel slams Beijing’s Taiwan drills as ‘deliberate escalation’

Congressman John Moolenaar

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., is seen in Cannon Tunnel on April 30, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Across America 

POWER GRAB IOWA: Republicans eye Iowa Senate supermajority in Tuesday special election

SQAUD START: AOC to deliver opening remarks at Mamdani's inauguration, Bernie Sanders to administer oath of office

Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani and AOC at a rally in October 2025

Then-New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) react on stage during a "New York is Not For Sale" rally at Forest Hills Stadium, in the Queens borough of New York City, Oct. 26, 2025.  (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

'A NEW ERA': Flashback: Inside the political movement that put a socialist in charge of New York City

HEALTH CARE CHAOS: Some states move to pick up the tab as Obamacare subsidies lapse

'PLAGUING' MIDWEST: Feds launch 'massive operation' in Minnesota amid fraud scandal

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger speaks at a podium beside a screen displaying alleged fraudulent meal-count documents in a federal COVID-relief fraud case

During a 2022 press briefing, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger outlined federal charges against 47 people accused of participating in a $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme that diverted child-nutrition funds into luxury spending, real estate and kickbacks, according to prosecutors. Authorities released evidence documents and graphics as part of the case. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unearthed surveillance exposes how parents were allegedly involved in Minnesota's daycare fraud scheme

