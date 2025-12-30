Fox News Politics Newsletter: House GOP whip calls for revoking citizenship over Minnesota fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Questions remain, licensing site crashes as whiplash ensues in MN childcare fraud scandal

-Minnesota Dem Senate candidate faces call from opponent to apologize over viral 'pandering' hijab video

-Biden-era rental assistance included payments to dead tenants and non-citizens, new HUD report reveals

House GOP whip urges citizenship revocations tied to Minnesota fraud schemes

The No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives believes it’s time to deport Somalis who participated in expansive fraud in Minnesota – even if they hold citizenship.

"I have three words regarding Somalis who have committed fraud against American taxpayers: Send them home," Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a press release Monday evening.

"If they’re here illegally, deport them immediately; if they’re naturalized citizens, revoke their citizenship and deport them quickly thereafter. If we need to change the law to do that, I will."…READ MORE.

White House

ARTIST BOYCOTT: Artists cancel Kennedy Center performances following ‘Trump-Kennedy Center’ rebrand

'CLEAR INDICATION': Eric Adams says Biden DOJ used 'lawfare' against him, compares treatment to Trump

BROMANCE BUST: Inside the Trump-Musk split: How America’s most powerful bromance imploded into the biggest breakup of 2025

World Stage

'HEINOUS': US embassies in the Western Hemisphere directed to report on human rights violations tied to mass migration

PEACE DEAL CLOSE: Zelenskyy says peace deal is close after Trump meeting but territory remains sticking point

LETHAL STRIKE: US military kills 2 narco-terrorists in Eastern Pacific strike operation targeting vessel

Capitol Hill

MONEY OR MAYHEM: Senate gears up for next spending fight as shutdown deadline creeps closer

OUT OF TOUCH: Sen Jim Justice says Republicans are 'lousy' at knowing what everyday Americans think about healthcare

NO NUKES FOR TEHRAN: Fetterman endorses the prospect of potential future strikes to derail any Iranian nuclear ambitions

BEIJING'S THREAT: Bipartisan House China panel slams Beijing’s Taiwan drills as ‘deliberate escalation’

Across America

POWER GRAB IOWA: Republicans eye Iowa Senate supermajority in Tuesday special election

SQAUD START: AOC to deliver opening remarks at Mamdani's inauguration, Bernie Sanders to administer oath of office

'A NEW ERA': Flashback: Inside the political movement that put a socialist in charge of New York City

HEALTH CARE CHAOS: Some states move to pick up the tab as Obamacare subsidies lapse

'PLAGUING' MIDWEST: Feds launch 'massive operation' in Minnesota amid fraud scandal

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Unearthed surveillance exposes how parents were allegedly involved in Minnesota's daycare fraud scheme