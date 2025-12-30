Fetterman endorses prospect of potential future strikes to derail any Iranian nuclear ambitions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., declared in a Monday post on X that he would support strikes to scuttle any Iranian nuclear weapons aspirations.

"Iran can’t ever develop a nuclear weapon," the senator asserted.

Earlier this year, the U.S. took military action targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear ambitions — and in his post on Monday, Fetterman noted that he supported that move and would support another attack against the regime in the future.

"Fully supported the strike earlier this year. Fully support any future strikes to damage or destroy their nuclear ambitions," Fetterman, an ardent and outspoken supporter of Israel, noted.

President Donald Trump on Monday warned of future action if Iran seeks to rebuild its program.

"Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again. And if they are we're gonna have to knock 'em down," he said. "We'll knock the hell out of ‘em. But hopefully that's not happening. I heard Iran wants to make a deal. If they want to make a deal that's much smarter."

Trump made the comments while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when the two leaders met in Florida on Monday.