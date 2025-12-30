Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman

Fetterman endorses prospect of potential future strikes to derail any Iranian nuclear ambitions

'Iran can’t ever develop a nuclear weapon,' Sen. Fetterman insisted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Sen Ted Cruz, Sen John Fetterman double down on supporting Trump's 'single most important' foreign policy decision Video

Sen Ted Cruz, Sen John Fetterman double down on supporting Trump's 'single most important' foreign policy decision

Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discuss the rise of antisemitism nationwide and worldwide and more in a bipartisan joint interview on 'Hannity.'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., declared in a Monday post on X that he would support strikes to scuttle any Iranian nuclear weapons aspirations.

"Iran can’t ever develop a nuclear weapon," the senator asserted.

Earlier this year, the U.S. took military action targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear ambitions — and in his post on Monday, Fetterman noted that he supported that move and would support another attack against the regime in the future.

"Fully supported the strike earlier this year. Fully support any future strikes to damage or destroy their nuclear ambitions," Fetterman, an ardent and outspoken supporter of Israel, noted.

JOHN FETTERMAN BREAKS WITH DEMOCRATS, SLAMS PARTY'S PALESTINIAN STATEHOOD STANCE AS ‘ABSOLUTE BETRAYAL’

Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks to vote at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 8, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Monday warned of future action if Iran seeks to rebuild its program.

NETANYAHU SAYS TRUMP TO BECOME FIRST NON-ISRAELI TO RECEIVE ISRAEL PRIZE

Trump warns Iran will be "knocked down" if it rebuilds weapons programs Video

"Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again. And if they are we're gonna have to knock 'em down," he said. "We'll knock the hell out of ‘em. But hopefully that's not happening. I heard Iran wants to make a deal. If they want to make a deal that's much smarter."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CRITICIZES TRUMP'S MEETINGS WITH ZELENSKYY, NETANYAHU: ‘CAN WE JUST DO AMERICA?'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 29, 2025 in Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump made the comments while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when the two leaders met in Florida on Monday.

