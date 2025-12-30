House GOP whip urges citizenship revocations tied to Minnesota fraud schemes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives believes it’s time to deport Somalis who participated in expansive fraud in Minnesota – even if they hold citizenship.

"I have three words regarding Somalis who have committed fraud against American taxpayers: Send them home," Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a press release Monday evening.

"If they’re here illegally, deport them immediately; if they’re naturalized citizens, revoke their citizenship and deport them quickly thereafter. If we need to change the law to do that, I will."

Emmer’s statement comes after recent revelations that fraud schemes targeting government benefit programs in the North Star State may have robbed taxpayers of up to $9 billion.

In recent months, investigators have uncovered sweeping fraud schemes masquerading as daycare centers, medical providers and food assistance programs, siphoning millions in government funds by fabricating services or inflating the number of people they claimed to serve.

According to Emmer, 90% of the people charged with fraud have a Somali background.

"Our nation will not tolerate those who take advantage of our charity and refuse to assimilate into our culture," Emmer said.

While federal and congressional investigations continue to work through numerous schemes, one of the more troubling questions about the fraud is about where the money could end up. City Journal, a national magazine, first reported that some of those funds could have gone to Al-Shabaab – an Islamic terror group with ties to al Qaeda.

While the group also operates out of Kenya and Ethiopia, Al-Shabaab is primarily concentrated in Somalia.

"If any naturalized Somalis had undisclosed ties to terrorist organizations like Al-Shabaab, I want to see their citizenship revoked and their a--es sent back immediately. Same goes for anyone who is found to have committed marriage fraud during the immigration process," Emmer said.

Under current law, U.S. citizens born into the country may not have their citizenship revoked as a penalty for crimes they commit. Naturalized citizens can have their status revoked, but only in a handful of scenarios.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, naturalized immigrants can only have their citizenship revoked if they misrepresented their record in the application, such as hiding criminal histories or using a fake identity.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court announced it would review the constitutionality of an executive order from President Donald Trump that aims to exclude children born to parents with temporary or unlawful status from U.S. citizenship.

The court will hear that case in spring 2026.