Minnesota Fraud Exposed

House GOP whip urges citizenship revocations tied to Minnesota fraud schemes

Tom Emmer says 90% of those charged have Somali background as investigators uncover massive benefit schemes

By Leo Briceno Fox News
ICE investigates suspected Minnesota fraud sites Video

ICE investigates suspected Minnesota fraud sites

ICE Director Todd Lyons joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the processes being used by ICE agents in collaboration with local law enforcement to crack down on the perpetrators of massive fraud across the state.

The No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives believes it’s time to deport Somalis who participated in expansive fraud in Minnesota – even if they hold citizenship. 

"I have three words regarding Somalis who have committed fraud against American taxpayers: Send them home," Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a press release Monday evening.

LOEFFLER: VAST NETWORK OF SOMALI NONPROFITS RIPPED OFF MINNESOTA’S WELFARE STATE

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., during a television interview at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 30, 2025. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If they’re here illegally, deport them immediately; if they’re naturalized citizens, revoke their citizenship and deport them quickly thereafter. If we need to change the law to do that, I will."

Emmer’s statement comes after recent revelations that fraud schemes targeting government benefit programs in the North Star State may have robbed taxpayers of up to $9 billion. 

In recent months, investigators have uncovered sweeping fraud schemes masquerading as daycare centers, medical providers and food assistance programs, siphoning millions in government funds by fabricating services or inflating the number of people they claimed to serve.

According to Emmer, 90% of the people charged with fraud have a Somali background.

"Our nation will not tolerate those who take advantage of our charity and refuse to assimilate into our culture," Emmer said.

STATE OFFICIALS AND DAYCARE MANAGER PUSH BACK ON VIRAL VIDEO FRAUD ALLEGATIONS IN MINNESOTA

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer

U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer speaks to reporters during a news conference after a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill on Dec. 2, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

While federal and congressional investigations continue to work through numerous schemes, one of the more troubling questions about the fraud is about where the money could end up. City Journal, a national magazine, first reported that some of those funds could have gone to Al-Shabaab – an Islamic terror group with ties to al Qaeda.

While the group also operates out of Kenya and Ethiopia, Al-Shabaab is primarily concentrated in Somalia.

"If any naturalized Somalis had undisclosed ties to terrorist organizations like Al-Shabaab, I want to see their citizenship revoked and their a--es sent back immediately. Same goes for anyone who is found to have committed marriage fraud during the immigration process," Emmer said.

Under current law, U.S. citizens born into the country may not have their citizenship revoked as a penalty for crimes they commit. Naturalized citizens can have their status revoked, but only in a handful of scenarios.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, naturalized immigrants can only have their citizenship revoked if they misrepresented their record in the application, such as hiding criminal histories or using a fake identity.

UNEARTHED SURVEILLANCE EXPOSES HOW PARENTS WERE ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN MINNESOTA'S DAYCARE FRAUD SCHEME

Protesters hold up birthright citizenship banner outside Supreme Court

Demonstrators hold up an anti-Trump sign outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 27, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court announced it would review the constitutionality of an executive order from President Donald Trump that aims to exclude children born to parents with temporary or unlawful status from U.S. citizenship.

The court will hear that case in spring 2026. 

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

