Congress

Bipartisan House China panel slams Beijing’s Taiwan drills as ‘deliberate escalation’

Bipartisan House committee warns Beijing's live-fire exercises aim to 'intimidate Taiwan and other democracies'

By Leo Briceno Fox News
Bipartisan lawmakers on the Select Committee on China accused Beijing of escalating tensions in the region on Tuesday, warning that Capitol Hill had taken notice of their military display around Taiwan.

"As the world turns toward a new year, the People’s Liberation Army’s live-fire military exercises around Taiwan represent a deliberate escalation by Beijing," the committee’s chairman, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said in a joint press release.

CHINA SURROUNDS TAIWAN WITH WARSHIPS, FIGHTER JETS IN LARGEST MILITARY DRILLS ON RECORD

Congressman John Moolenaar

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., is seen in the Cannon Tunnel on April 30, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"These drills are intended to intimidate Taiwan and other democracies in the region and to undermine peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific." 

Moolenaar and Krishnamoorthi’s statement comes as China conducts a two-day show of force in the Taiwan Strait. The country fired rockets into the international waters around Taiwan and deployed amphibious assault ships, bombers, drones and other vessels to the area. 

China is conducting exercises on all four sides of Taiwan, grounding international flights. 

MOST SHOCKING EXAMPLES OF CHINESE ESPIONAGE UNCOVERED BY THE US THIS YEAR: ‘JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG’ 

Two Taiwan fighter jets

Taiwan's fighter jets prepare to take off at an airbase in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, Tuesday as Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it detected Chinese naval ships and military planes engaged in training.  (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

This is not the first time China has engaged in saber-rattling around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

President Donald Trump, in a statement on Monday, said he was not worried about China’s display of force, adding that he has a "great relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump noted that China has been conducting naval and military exercises in the region for 20 years.

CHINA, RUSSIA CONDEMN US PRESSURE ON VENEZUELA

President Donald Trump talking to reporters on Air Force One on his way to Japan

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Lawmakers in the House said China’s displays of power are intended to extend the CCP’s influence beyond its borders.

"By rehearsing coercive military scenarios and projecting force beyond its borders, the Chinese Communist Party is seeking to reshape the regional order through aggression and intimidation," the committee said.

Lawmakers added that they would continue to support Taiwan.

"The United States stands with Taiwan and fellow democracies and will continue to work with partners to preserve Taiwan’s security and uphold a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific," their statement said. 

