Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hegseth rejects 'woke' policies

Hegseth tells troops to resign if they oppose his plan to scrap ‘woke’ policies and restore warrior ethos

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told service members to "resign" if they don’t like his message of eliminating "woke" diversity measures and removing restrictions on lethal force on the battlefield.

In a speech before hundreds of commanders at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia, Hegseth declared the Defense Department "dead" in favor of the War Department and told troops that the military’s sole mission is "preparing for war and preparing to win."

"If the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign," Hegseth told the audience. "We would thank you for your service. But I suspect the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite. These words make your hearts full."…READ MORE.

