Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hegseth rejects 'woke' policies

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Who is Virginia’s next Glenn Youngkin: How the GOP wins statewide again

-Vance, Trump Jr's plans to bolster Charlie Kirk's 'political legacy' revealed: 'Help grow it'

-DOJ sues LA sheriff’s office in first-ever gun-rights lawsuit over carry delays

Hegseth tells troops to resign if they oppose his plan to scrap ‘woke’ policies and restore warrior ethos

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told service members to "resign" if they don’t like his message of eliminating "woke" diversity measures and removing restrictions on lethal force on the battlefield.

In a speech before hundreds of commanders at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia, Hegseth declared the Defense Department "dead" in favor of the War Department and told troops that the military’s sole mission is "preparing for war and preparing to win."

"If the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign," Hegseth told the audience. "We would thank you for your service. But I suspect the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite. These words make your hearts full."…READ MORE.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia,

Hegseth spoke to senior military commanders for 45 minutes. (Andrew Harnick/pool via Reuters)

White House

DOLLAR DIPLOMACY: US companies secure record $170B in global contracts under Trump so far, Commerce says

ELITE SCHOOL AXED: Trump admin renews effort to exclude Harvard from billions in federal research grants

Harvard University banners hang in May 2025

Banners on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Sophie Park/Bloomberg)

SCRIPTED PRESIDENCY: EXCLUSIVE: Unearthed Biden note cards reveal he had bios, photo reminders on Hillary Clinton, Schumer

WORST OF THE WORST: Illegal alien who sent 'vulgar, racist' bomb threat to female member of Congress arrested by ICE

Donald Trump speaking to military senior leaders with American flag backdrop

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'WARRIOR SPIRIT': Trump declares ‘reawakening’ of ‘warrior spirit,’ unwavering support for the military: ‘I have your backs’

'WEAPONIZED' POWER: Biden admin put some Americans who resisted mask mandates or were involved in Jan 6 on severe no-fly list: TSA

President Joe Biden pictured next to the TSA logo.

TSA revealed that the Biden administration targeted some individuals who resisted the mask mandate or were involved with the events of Jan. 6, 2021 by putting them on severe TSA watchlists.  (Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg / Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

THE BIG WALKOUT: Shutdown fight casts a shadow over jobs as Trump prepares for largest federal resignation in US history

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., right, talk with reporters following their meeting with President Donald Trump and Republican leaders on the government funding crisis, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.  (J. Scott Applewhite - AP Photo)

BLAME GAME: Nearly two-thirds say Democrats should not shut down the government: poll

BLOCKED BY THE RIGHT: House Democrats' government funding proposal goes down in flames with shutdown deadline in hours

OMB Director Russell Vought, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Vice President JD Vance and Senate Majority Leader John Thune outside of the White House.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats left a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump with no clear path forward to avert a partial government shutdown.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

FUNDING FIASCO: House Democrats threaten shutdown fight to protect Obamacare perks

Across America 

JUSTICE DENIED: North Carolina father slams crime policies after daughter's murder: 'Stop protecting' repeat offenders

VIRGINIA GRIM: VIDEO: Loudoun County leader says Charlie Kirk 'promoted political violence'

Phyllis Randall Democrat Loudoun Supervisor

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Phyllis Randall speaks at IAD in 2023. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Tennessee governor backs military veteran just days before crowded primary election

CLASH OVER CASH: Zohran Mamdani vows to fight back against Trump's threat to withhold federal funding for NYC

Protests and officers clash

A Federal Protective Service officer stands guard in front of demonstrators as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) draw hundreds to the ICE headquarters in south Portland, Ore., Sept. 28, 2025.  (John Rudoff/Reuters)

'WILL NOT TOLERATE': FBI takes 4 illegal immigrants in Portland into custody after lasers aimed at CBP aircraft

SPECIAL TREATMENT?: Dem gubernatorial nominee hit with accusations of nepotism over children's acceptance into Naval Academy

Rep. Mikie Sherrill at press conference

Representative Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey, during a news conference about a Signal messaging chat used by Trump administration officials, at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. ( Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

