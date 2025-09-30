Expand / Collapse search
House Democrats' government funding proposal goes down in flames with shutdown deadline in hours

House Democrats were blocked from passing a bill to restore NPR, PBS funding

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
No deal to avoid government shutdown as deadline nears Video

No deal to avoid government shutdown as deadline nears

Fox News' Chad Pergram reports the latest on the spending standoff between Republicans and Democrats as the midnight deadline approaches.

House Democrats made a last-ditch effort to pass their own government funding proposal on Tuesday, which was quickly scuttled by the GOP.

Democrats are pushing a short-term extension of the current federal funding levels — called a continuing resolution (CR) — through Oct. 31, which also includes a host of left-wing policy riders derided by Republicans as non-starters.

With the deadline to avert a government shutdown less than 12 hours away, Democrat lawmakers gathered on the House floor with the intent of calling for unanimous consent to pass their bill. 

It takes just one House Republican to block such a move, which appears to be what Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, was poised to do. Dozens of Democrats, meanwhile, were gathered on the House floor to await the move.

SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED: WHO WORKS, WHO DOESN'T AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries at a press conference

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images)

But the Republican designated to run the floor for the day, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., ignored their yells of "Mr. Speaker." He instead gaveled out the House's brief session without acknowledging them at all.

Sparse chants of "shame on you" could be heard from Democrats after the session ended.

Under rules dictated by the Constitution, the chamber must meet for brief periods every few days called "pro forma" sessions to ensure continuity, even if there are no formal legislative matters at hand.

Pro forma sessions can also be opportunities for lawmakers to give brief speeches or introduce legislation that they otherwise would not have. 

SCHUMER, DEMOCRATS FACE HEAT FOR SHIFTING STANCE ON GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THREAT

Warren Davidson

Rep. Warren Davidson listens at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill. (Getty Images)

The House passed a GOP-led CR largely along party lines earlier this month. It would keep current government funding levels roughly flat until Nov. 21 to give Congress more time to strike a deal on fiscal year 2026 spending levels.

The measure is free from other policy riders, save for about $88 million toward enhanced security for lawmakers, the White House and the judicial branch — which has bipartisan support.

But Democrats, furious at being sidelined in those government funding discussions, are calling for both an extension of COVID-19 pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies and an end to Republicans' recent Medicaid cuts in exchange for their support.

Their CR proposal would have reversed those Medicaid changes and restored federal funding to NPR and PBS that Republicans cut earlier this year.

Schumer at the Capitol

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., turns to an aide during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on June 3, 2025.  (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have accused Democrats of making unreasonable partisan demands while holding federal government operations hostage in the process.

The House-passed CR is expected to be considered in the Senate later on Tuesday, where at least some Democrat support is needed to meet the 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster.

The government will likely enter into a partial shutdown at midnight if that legislation fails.

