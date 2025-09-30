Majority of American voters warn Dems shouldn't back government shutdown over this key issue: poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly two-thirds of American voters say that the Democrats in Congress shouldn't force a federal government shutdown if their demands are not met, according to a new national poll.

But a New York Times/Siena poll also indicates that voters would blame Republicans and President Donald Trump, as well as Democrats, if the government shuts down at midnight Tuesday.

Currently, there's no indication either Trump and the Republican majority in Congress or congressional Democrats are willing to lower the temperature, with both political parties at odds over a temporary short-term spending plan to avoid the shutdown.

Democrats are insisting that any agreement to prevent a government shutdown must extend tax credits for the popular Affordable Care Act (ACA) beyond the end of this year. Those credits, which millions of Americans rely on to reduce the costs of health care plans under the ACA, which was once known as Obamacare, are set to expire unless Congress acts.

But most Republicans oppose the extension of the credits and argue that the Democrats' demands would lead to a huge increase in taxpayer-funded healthcare for migrants who entered the country illegally.

Sixty-five percent of those questioned in the poll said Democrats should not shut down the government even if their demands are not met, with 27% disagreeing.

But many Democrats appear eager for a fight.

By a 47%-43% margin, Democrats said the party should vote to shut down the government if their demands are not met.

Only 32% of independents and just 5% of Republican respondents said the Democrats should vote to shut down the government.

Meanwhile, the poll also indicates that independent voters are twice as likely to blame Trump and congressional Republicans than Democrats if the government shuts down.

Trump, speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, reiterated his warning that "a lot" of federal workers may be fired if the government shuts down.

And speaking Monday night with Politico, the president once again argued that the Democrats would be blamed for a government shutdown.

"People that are smart see what’s happening. The Democrats are deranged," he claimed.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the lower chamber, responding to a fake and derogatory video posted on social media by the president on Monday evening, said in a social media post that "Bigotry will get you nowhere. Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. We are NOT backing down."

The New York Times/Siena poll indicates that the president's overall approval ratings remain underwater.

Trump stands at 43% approval and 54% disapproval in the survey, which was conducted Sept. 22–27.

While Trump's approval rating is well into negative territory among Democrats and independents, he retains the support of roughly 9 out of 10 GOP voters.

The poll was conducted among 1,313 registered voters nationwide.