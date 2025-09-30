Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Majority of American voters warn Dems shouldn't back government shutdown over this key issue: poll

Dems demand extension of Affordable Care Act credits that Republicans say would fund healthcare for illegal immigrants

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Time is running out: Government shutdown deadline looms Video

Time is running out: Government shutdown deadline looms

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the latest on the possibility of a government shutdown on 'Special Report.'

Nearly two-thirds of American voters say that the Democrats in Congress shouldn't force a federal government shutdown if their demands are not met, according to a new national poll.

But a New York Times/Siena poll also indicates that voters would blame Republicans and President Donald Trump, as well as Democrats, if the government shuts down at midnight Tuesday.

Currently, there's no indication either Trump and the Republican majority in Congress or congressional Democrats are willing to lower the temperature, with both political parties at odds over a temporary short-term spending plan to avoid the shutdown.

Democrats are insisting that any agreement to prevent a government shutdown must extend tax credits for the popular Affordable Care Act (ACA) beyond the end of this year. Those credits, which millions of Americans rely on to reduce the costs of health care plans under the ACA, which was once known as Obamacare, are set to expire unless Congress acts.

HOW A FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN WOULD AFFECT YOU

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., right, talk with reporters following their meeting with President Donald Trump and Republican leaders on the government funding crisis, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.  (J. Scott Applewhite - AP Photo)

But most Republicans oppose the extension of the credits and argue that the Democrats' demands would lead to a huge increase in taxpayer-funded healthcare for migrants who entered the country illegally.

Sixty-five percent of those questioned in the poll said Democrats should not shut down the government even if their demands are not met, with 27% disagreeing.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: DEMOCRATS' SHUTDOWN GAMBLE REVEALS PARTY DIVISIONS, SCHUMER'S WEAK SPOT WITH THE LEFT 

But many Democrats appear eager for a fight. 

By a 47%-43% margin, Democrats said the party should vote to shut down the government if their demands are not met.

Only 32% of independents and just 5% of Republican respondents said the Democrats should vote to shut down the government.

Meanwhile, the poll also indicates that independent voters are twice as likely to blame Trump and congressional Republicans than Democrats if the government shuts down.

Vice President JD Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., speaks alongside Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget director, from left, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Vice President JD Vance, as they address members of the media outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci - AP Photo )

Trump, speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, reiterated his warning that "a lot" of federal workers may be fired if the government shuts down.

And speaking Monday night with Politico, the president once again argued that the Democrats would be blamed for a government shutdown.

"People that are smart see what’s happening. The Democrats are deranged," he claimed.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the lower chamber, responding to a fake and derogatory video posted on social media by the president on Monday evening, said in a social media post that "Bigotry will get you nowhere. Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. We are NOT backing down."

Trump speaks to reporters at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (Jose Luis Magana - AP Photo )

The New York Times/Siena poll indicates that the president's overall approval ratings remain underwater. 

Trump stands at 43% approval and 54% disapproval in the survey, which was conducted Sept. 22–27. 

While Trump's approval rating is well into negative territory among Democrats and independents, he retains the support of roughly 9 out of 10 GOP voters.

The poll was conducted among 1,313 registered voters nationwide.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

