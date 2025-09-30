House Democrats threaten shutdown fight to protect Obamacare perks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Democrats are ready to go to war to save enhanced Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire at the end of this year, even if it means risking a partial government shutdown.

Democrats and some moderate House Republicans have been sounding the alarm about the expiring healthcare subsidies for weeks, a fight that's now coming to a head as the Senate is poised to vote on a short-term federal funding bill called a "continuing resolution" (CR) aimed at keeping the government funded through Nov. 21.

House Democrats held an in-person caucus meeting on Capitol Hill Monday night to paint a contrasting image with House Republicans who are home in their districts during a potential shutdown.

"One, yes, we should get it done in this CR," Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital after the meeting when asked if getting the subsidies included was worth risking a potential shutdown. "The Republicans in the last 20 years have asked for policy goal after policy goal in this similar situation."

"And number two, we need some commitments that if we sign up for a budget, the budget will actually be observed," he added.

Both Himes and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, referenced earlier comments by senior appropriator Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., to Politico, questioning why Democrats would join the GOP in funding negotiations given the Trump administration's propensity for cutting spending that Congress agrees on.

DeLauro told reporters after the meeting that Republicans "absolutely" needed to deliver on Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA), in written legislation.

"Why should we believe them if it's not in legislation?" she asked.

DeLauro said earlier, "We certainly don't want to shut down. We've said that all along, and all we need is good, bipartisan cooperation. That's what's necessary. We've been able to do that before, I anticipate we ought to be getting there now. And all this is about is affordability, affordability of health care costs."

Other House Democrats who spoke with Fox News Digital did not directly say the subsidies were worth risking a shutdown, but argued they needed to be addressed immediately.

"Healthcare costs are skyrocketing, and so look, I mean, to not address that reality is political malpractice. Congress has an obligation to do something, and we have to do something now. We're here in Washington because we want to fix the problem. Republicans aren't here," Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said.

"It's about whether people continue to afford to have adequate healthcare…this is a big issue, and this is a fight the American people, I think, are on our side on."

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, said when asked if the subsidies were worth risking a shutdown now, "I think this will be [President Donald Trump's] shutdown, because he's not just the president, but for his entire second term, he has tried to give everyone the impression that he is all powerful. And that does come at a cost."

"[Republicans] could extend these tax credits that are very popular and necessary at a time with rising costs, by simply sitting down and negotiating with us," Landsman said.

Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va., pointed out that "notices are supposed to go out as early as Wednesday that ACA tax credits are going away."

"The Democrats are happy to support any bill that would protect Americans' healthcare, our education, and we're ready to vote. We're here working right now, Republicans aren't here," Vindman said.

Already existing ACA subsidies were increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic under former President Joe Biden.

And while the credits were meant as a temporary expansion, they've since become a political lightning rod with healthcare premiums poised to rise for millions of Americans.

There have been some conversations about limiting the income brackets eligible for those enhanced subsidies, while conservatives have pushed for them to be eliminated altogether.

House and Senate GOP leaders have signaled they would be willing to have those discussions later this year and are accusing Democrats of trying to jam partisan demands into a seven-week government funding bill.

While House Democrats appear united on the matter, however, it's the Senate that is pivotal in the current equation.

The House passed the CR largely along party lines earlier this month, and it's now on the Senate to advance the measure before midnight on Oct. 1 to avert a shutdown.

But even Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled on Monday evening that Democrats would hold firm.

"They say give us 45 days. Since March, we've had 45 days and 45 days and 45 days and 45 days. We asked to meet earlier, they didn't want to," Schumer told reporters. "So we think when they say later, they mean never. We have to do it now, first because of the timing issue, and second, because now is the time we can get it done."