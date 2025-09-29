US companies secure record $170B in global contracts under Trump so far, Commerce says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: American companies have won a record $170 billion in foreign government contracts since President Donald Trump returned to office, the Department of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The deals amount to 98 contracts and are expected to generate $144 billion in U.S.-manufactured exports and support nearly 600,000 American jobs, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Commerce Department’s arm for trade and exports.

The total dwarfs the $12 billion in contracts signed during the same period in 2021 under former President Joe Biden.

The aerospace and defense sector took the lion's share, securing $153 billion in signed contracts. Other deals included about $5 billion in nuclear, oil and gas projects, $800 million in information technology, and more than $600 million in safety and security equipment.

Commerce officials said the latest tally underscores a renewed focus to prioritize U.S. industry and competitiveness abroad.

"The record-breaking U.S. business wins under President Trump's leadership reflect an unwavering commitment to rebuilding U.S. industry for the American worker," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement.

"With record business deals abroad, America is strong again, and together with the American worker, President Trump is transforming the U.S. economy, rebalancing our global trade and restoring America's place in the world," he added.

The deals are driven in part by the ITA’s Advocacy Center, a Commerce Department team that helps U.S. companies compete for foreign government contracts by ensuring bids are judged on merit.

"In the first nine months of the Trump administration, ITA advocacy has worked tirelessly to win contracts to support hundreds of thousands of American jobs," said Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt.

"We will continue to be an unrelenting advocate around the world in support of American workers," he added.