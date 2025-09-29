Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Commerce

US companies secure record $170B in global contracts under Trump so far, Commerce says

The deals are expected to support nearly 600,000 American jobs across aerospace, defense and other sectors

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
close
President Trump is 'delivering' for America, Howard Lutnick reveals Video

President Trump is 'delivering' for America, Howard Lutnick reveals

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick discusses the impact of President Donald Trump's economic and trade policies on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: American companies have won a record $170 billion in foreign government contracts since President Donald Trump returned to office, the Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. 

The deals amount to 98 contracts and are expected to generate $144 billion in U.S.-manufactured exports and support nearly 600,000 American jobs, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Commerce Department’s arm for trade and exports. 

TRUMP SAYS HE HOLDS 'INCREDIBLE CARDS' THAT COULD 'DESTROY CHINA' BUT WON'T PLAY THEM YET

The total dwarfs the $12 billion in contracts signed during the same period in 2021 under former President Joe Biden

Trump smiles on the White House lawn

President Donald Trump walks toward members of the media as he departs the White House Aug. 1, 2025, in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The aerospace and defense sector took the lion's share, securing $153 billion in signed contracts. Other deals included about $5 billion in nuclear, oil and gas projects, $800 million in information technology, and more than $600 million in safety and security equipment. 

Commerce officials said the latest tally underscores a renewed focus to prioritize U.S. industry and competitiveness abroad. 

BESSENT DEFENDS TRUMP'S TARIFFS AGAINST CLAIMS THEY HARM US BUSINESSES

"The record-breaking U.S. business wins under President Trump's leadership reflect an unwavering commitment to rebuilding U.S. industry for the American worker," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick looks on after signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 25, 2025.

"With record business deals abroad, America is strong again, and together with the American worker, President Trump is transforming the U.S. economy, rebalancing our global trade and restoring America's place in the world," he added.

TRUMP SAYS US WOULD BE 'DESTROYED' WITHOUT TARIFF REVENUE

The deals are driven in part by the ITA’s Advocacy Center, a Commerce Department team that helps U.S. companies compete for foreign government contracts by ensuring bids are judged on merit.

A worker at a GE Appliance factory in Kentucky

A plant employee works on the top load laundry production line at GE Appliances on Aug. 8, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images for GE Appliances)

"In the first nine months of the Trump administration, ITA advocacy has worked tirelessly to win contracts to support hundreds of thousands of American jobs," said Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will continue to be an unrelenting advocate around the world in support of American workers," he added.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue