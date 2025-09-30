Hegseth tells troops to resign if they oppose his plan to scrap ‘woke’ policies and restore warrior ethos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told service members to "resign" if they don’t like his message of eliminating "woke" diversity measures and removing restrictions on lethal force on the battlefield.

In a speech before hundreds of commanders at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia, Hegseth declared the Defense Department "dead" in favor of the War Department and told troops that the military’s sole mission is "preparing for war and preparing to win."

"If the words I’m speaking today are making your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign," Hegseth told the audience. "We would thank you for your service. But I suspect the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite. These words make your hearts full."

Last week, Hegseth called back generals and flag officers ranked one star and above from across the world for an unprecedented in-person address.

The secretary has already fired a dozen senior-ranking general officers.

Throughout the 45-minute address, Hegseth repeatedly attacked what he called decades of "decay" in the ranks, driven by diversity programs, lowered standards and politicized leadership.

"We became the woke department. But not anymore," Hegseth said. "No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship. No more division, distraction or gender delusions. No more debris. We are done with that."

The secretary said his directives will reestablish rigorous physical, grooming and leadership standards — including requiring all combat positions to meet "male level" physical benchmarks. He said this would apply equally to men and women, even if it meant fewer female troops in certain roles.

"If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is," Hegseth said. "Weak men won’t qualify either. We’re not playing games."

Hegseth announced 10 new directives aimed at restoring what he called a "warrior ethos" across all branches, beginning with a return of all combat standards to their pre-2015 levels, reversing changes made to expand female participation. Fitness tests will be gender-neutral and administered twice a year for every rank, from privates to four-star generals, while grooming rules — including bans on beards and long hair — will be strictly enforced.

Training, he said, will pivot away from mandatory PowerPoint courses toward more time in the field and on weapons ranges. Basic training will also be reset to "scary, tough and disciplined" practices, with drill sergeants empowered to use physical intensity to forge recruits.

"Standards must be uniform, gender-neutral, and high," Hegseth said. "If not, they’re just suggestions. And suggestions get our sons and daughters killed."

Hegseth also criticized how terms like "toxic leadership," "bullying," and "hazing" have been applied, saying they were "weaponized" to punish tough leaders and promote risk-averse officers.

"Real toxic leadership is promoting people based on immutable characteristics or quotas instead of merit," he said. "If that makes me toxic, then so be it."

He announced changes to inspector generals, aiming to reduce what he called "frivolous complaints" and to put "power back in the hands of commanders and NCOs."

Framing his remarks with references to George Washington and the Roman Empire, Hegseth said the War Department’s mission is to deter adversaries through "peace through strength," warning that the U.S. faces mounting threats from China and other rivals.

"To our enemies, FAFO," Hegseth said, using an acronym for "f--- around and find out." "If necessary, our troops can translate that for you perfectly."

Hegseth concluded by casting his directives as a liberation for troops stifled by political correctness.

"Today is another Liberation Day, the liberation of America’s warriors in name, indeed, and in authorities," he said. "You kill people and break things for a living. You are not politically correct and don’t necessarily belong always in polite society. You are warriors."

He closed the address with a prayer.