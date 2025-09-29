Biden admin put some Americans who resisted mask mandates or were involved in Jan 6 on severe no-fly list: TSA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uncovered that the Biden administration placed some Americans who resisted the COVID-19 mask mandate or were involved in the events of Jan 6, 2021, on prolonged TSA watchlists, including some on a no-fly list typically reserved for suspected terrorists.

Fox News Digital acquired the findings of an internal investigation conducted by the agencies that showed that then-President Joe Biden’s TSA initiated "Operation Freedom to Breathe" in September 2021, roughly six months after the CDC relaxed the COVID-19 mask mandate , which targeted Americans who previously resisted mask mandates set forth by the Biden Administration.

The initiative placed 19 Americans on various levels of intensive watchlists, with more than half added to the highest severity no-fly list, preventing them from boarding a flight in the U.S. entirely. Eleven of the individuals remained on watchlists until April 2022, when the national mask mandate was lifted by the Biden administration.

"Biden’s TSA Administrator [David] Pekoske and his cronies abused their authority and weaponized the federal government against the very people they were charged with protecting," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News Digital.

"Biden’s TSA wildly abused their authority, targeting Americans who posed no aviation security risk under the banner of political differences," Noem added. "President Trump promised to end the weaponization of government against the American people, and we are making good on that promise."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pekoske, but did not receive a response.

The investigation also concluded that Biden’s TSA placed roughly 280 individuals allegedly involved in the Capitol protests on Jan 6, 2021, on watchlists, including five on a no-fly list.

Biden’s TSA ignored internal concerns raised by career intelligence officials and TSA’s Chief Privacy Officer that placing individuals on the list "is clearly unrelated to transportation security, " and that "TSA is punishing people for the expression of their ideas when they haven’t been charged, let alone convicted of incitement or sedition," according to emails from a top privacy official at TSA dated Jan 13, 2021, obtained by Fox News Digital.

Another TSA intelligence employee also expressed worry over watchlisting individuals allegedly involved in the Capitol protest, saying most individuals who were arrested "are technically curfew breakers," and that "I hope we don’t end up adding them [to a watchlist] on just the arrest," according to an internal email obtained by Fox.

Internal emails said that TSA mainly relied on the George Washington University Program of Extremism academic database and social media, rather than traditional sources like the FBI and local police, to determine which individuals should be placed on watchlists.

One individual, a national guardsman deployed to the Capitol for Biden's inauguration on Jan 20, 2021 and was not present at the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, was added to a no-fly list because of bad intelligence from Biden’s FBI.

Another individual, the wife of a federal air marshal who was also not present at the Capitol on Jan 6, was added to a watchlist due to additional bad intelligence from the Biden FBI.

Americans allegedly involved with the events of Jan 6, 2021, who were not tied to unrelated, individual incidents, were removed from various watchlists on June, 28, 2021.

A majority of Americans allegedly involved with the events of Jan 6, 2021, who were placed on watchlists were removed from them on June, 28, 2021, though some who had been charged remained watchlisted until they were cleared.

Sources at TSA say the Biden administration's targeting of Americans is the most expansive use of putting U.S. citizens on a no-fly list in history.

Noem told Fox News Digital that the agency will be "referring this case to the Department of Justice and for Congressional investigation."

