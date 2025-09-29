Illegal alien who sent 'vulgar, racist' bomb threat to female member of Congress arrested by ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An illegal alien who left an obscenity-laden bomb threat to a member of Congress was arrested by ICE over the weekend, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, the DHS said that Rigoberto Albizar-Martinez, a 58-year-old Cuban illegal living in Tampa, was arrested by ICE over the weekend as part of its efforts to crack down on the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens.

DHS said that Albizar-Martinez threatened to bomb the office of Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla.

He was sentenced to a year in prison in May after being found guilty in December of leaving a "vulgar, racist, obscenity-laden voicemail" in which he threatened to plant a bomb in the congresswoman’s Tampa office, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Local outlet WFLA reported that in his message, Albizar-Martinez said in Spanish, "I’m going to plant a bomb in your office. It’s a threat," and "It’s a threat, so take it however you want you son of a f****** b****."

The outlet also reported that in the same message, Albizar-Martinez also attacked Democrats, black people and pro-Palestinian people.

Commenting on his arrest by ICE, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Fox News Digital that "there is no place for political violence in America."

"Rigoberto Albizar-Martinez threatened to bomb a Congresswoman’s office," said McLaughlin. "Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, this illegal alien and national security threat will be out of our country.

"Nothing will deter us to remove the worst of the worst from America communities," she added.

Castor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

This comes as many Democrats have criticized ICE agents for carrying out immigration enforcement operations, accusing them of racially profiling people, using "Gestapo tactics" and terrorizing communities.

DHS said that over the weekend, it also arrested several other criminal illegal aliens, including child rapists, gang members and a human smuggler.

Among those arrested was Jorge German Aglony, a Chilean illegal in California, who was convicted of inflicting pain and suffering on a dependent adult or elder, as well as receipt and possession of child pornography.

Another illegal arrested, Leonardo Velazquez-Marin, from Mexico, was also convicted of possession of child pornography in Dallas County, Texas. Also in Texas, ICE arrested Jose Elias Mejia-Orellana, a Honduran national who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in Collin County.

In Maryland, ICE arrested another child predator, Melvin Guiakora, from Central African Republic, who was convicted for sexual solicitation of a minor in Washington County.

ICE also arrested a member of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Mexican national Adan Mares-Martinez, who was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury in Norwalk, California.

Another illegal, Elvin Humberto Madrigal-Calero, from Nicaragua, was arrested following a conviction of involuntary manslaughter in Pulaski County, Virginia.

In El Centro, California, Mexican national Oscar Morales-Valencia, was arrested by ICE following a conviction of bringing in and harboring aliens.

This comes shortly after DHS announced that two million illegal immigrants "have been removed or have self-deported" from the U.S. since Jan. 20, putting the Trump administration on pace to break records.

In less than 250 days, an estimated 1.6 million illegal immigrants have voluntarily self-deported, while 400,000 were removed by federal law enforcement, the DHS said last week, describing the situation as a "new milestone."

"Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: Self-deport or we will arrest and deport you," said McLaughlin.