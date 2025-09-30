Tennessee governor backs military veteran just days before crowded primary election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Less than one week until the primary election, Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn., is endorsing Republican Matt Van Epps to replace former Rep. Mark Green in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Green's retirement triggered a competitive special election with a staggering 19-candidate field, including 11 Republicans vying for the party's nomination. Van Epps secured Green's endorsement ahead of his last day representing Tennessee's 7th Congressional District in July.

"My friend Matt Van Epps has my complete and total endorsement, and I look forward to calling him my congressman," Lee announced Tuesday. "I’ll be casting my vote for Matt, and I encourage all conservatives to join me in doing the same on October 7th."

Van Epps told Fox News Digital that he is "deeply honored" by Lee's endorsement, vowing to defend President Donald Trump's agenda in the House and be a "strong conservative voice."

"Matt Van Epps is the conservative, America First fighter we need representing Tennessee," Lee said in a statement. "As a West Point graduate, decorated Special Operations combat pilot, current National Guardsman, and former member of my cabinet, Matt has the character and the courage to go to Washington and fight for Tennesseans."

Van Epps was appointed DGS commissioner in 2024 and has worked for several Tennessee state agencies, including the Department of Veteran Services and the Department of Transportation.

"In his time as commissioner, he worked to cut red tape, increase accountability, and drive government efficiency. He will stand fully with President Trump, bringing that same results-driven leadership to Congress to defend our conservative values, and fight back against the liberal policies that threaten our way of life," the governor said.

Van Epps graduated from West Point in 2005. He served nine combat tours as an Apache pilot for the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade and as a Chinook pilot for the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the Night Stalkers.

Green announced his retirement from Congress last month, notifying House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., that he would resign as soon as the House voted on Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which Republicans managed to pass by their self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Green had served Tennessee's 7th Congressional District since 2019, and his last day in Congress was July 20. He served as chair of the House Homeland Security Committee.

His early retirement from Congress narrowed the already slim majority in the House to 219 Republicans and 212 Democrats in July.

Tennessee's 7th district voted for Trump by more than 20 points last year.

The primary is set for Oct. 7, ahead of the special election on Dec. 2.