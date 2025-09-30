Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Vance, Trump Jr.'s plans to bolster Charlie Kirk's 'political legacy' revealed: 'Help grow it'

Vice President Vance and president's eldest son plan appearances at Turning Point USA events in coming months

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
TPUSA chapter support soars after Charlie Kirk assassination Video

TPUSA chapter support soars after Charlie Kirk assassination

Samuel Gonzalez, a TPUSA chapter president at Mississippi State, and comedian K-von Moezzi joined 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss how TPUSA support has surged since Kirk's murder and more.

Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. will attend events in the coming months for Turning Point USA, the influential conservative youth organization co-founded by their close friend, the late Charlie Kirk.

The news, first reported by Axios, was confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning by a source close to both the vice president and Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump.

Kirk, the co-founder of the politically potent conservative youth organization, close ally and outside advisor to the president and vice president and media star, was shot and killed earlier this month while speaking at a college campus event at Utah Valley University.

MAJORITY OF VOTERS BELIEVE THIS IN WAKE OF KIRK ASSASSINATION: POLL

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2025. (Daniel Cole/Reuters)

The source close to both Vance and Trump Jr. said they "were so personally close to Charlie that they are determined to do right by him and continue to work closely with Turning Point."

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE ASSASSINATION OF CHARLIE KIRK

Vance accompanied Kirk's widow Erika on Air Force two to transport Charlie Kirk's body from Utah back to their hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

A few days later, the vice president guest-hosted Kirk's highly popular podcast. 

JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Andy Surabian, Charlie Kirk

File photo of Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Republican strategist Andy Surabian and Turning Point USA co-founder and conservative leader Charlie Kirk. (JD Vance social media post)

Both Vance and Trump Jr., as well as the president, also spoke at Kirk's memorial service in Arizona.

"I would expect to see both of them turn up at TPUSA events over the next several months and long after that," the source said of Vance and Trump Jr. "They understand that Turning Point is now Charlie's political legacy, and they both want to help grow it to be bigger and more influential than ever."

Erika Kirk looking upwards on stage at Charlie Kirk memorial.

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk, at State Farm Stadium Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Turning Point USA’s political arm was successful in driving up the youth vote for Trump and Republicans in last year’s election, when the GOP won back the White House and control of the Senate and held onto its House majority. 

And Trump’s political team wants to make sure Turning Point USA, now under the leadership of Erika Kirk, remains well funded and politically potent ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

