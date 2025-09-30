Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump declares ‘reawakening’ of ‘warrior spirit,’ unwavering support for military: ‘I have your backs’

Trump says his administration is bringing focus back to fitness, ability, character and strength

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Trump declares ‘reawakening’ of ‘warrior spirit,’ unwavering support for military: ‘I have your backs’

President Donald Trump told senior military leaders on Tuesday that they have his unwavering support, saying that he aims to end the struggles that began under the Biden administration and rekindle the "warrior spirit" in America’s military.

President Donald Trump told senior military leaders on Tuesday that they have his steadfast support as he looks to rekindle the "warrior spirit" in America’s military.

Trump delivered what he called a "very simple" message to senior military leaders at Marine Corps University on Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

"We're a team. And so my message to you is very simple," the president said. "I am with you, I support you, and as president, I have your backs 100%."

Trump told the senior military leadership that "together, we're reawakening the warrior spirit," invoking the names of Gens. George S. Patton, Omar Bradley and Douglas MacArthur.

AMERICA'S NEW STEALTH B-21 RAIDER TAKES NEXT STEP WITH SECOND BOMBER'S FIRST FLIGHT

Donald Trump speaking to military senior leaders with American flag backdrop

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump said that the Navy, Air Force and Space Force have all met or surpassed their recruiting goals after recruitment struggles under the Biden administration, and laid out changes that his administration is bringing to the military.

U.S. military senior leadership sitting in audience as Donald Trump speaks

U.S. military senior leadership listen as President Donald Trump speaks at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"We're bringing back a focus on fitness, ability, character and strength," he said. "And that's because the purpose of America's military is not to protect anyone's feelings. It's to protect our republic."

HEGSETH CHAIRS FIRST-EVER GOLD STAR ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING, GIVING FAMILIES DIRECT LINE TO PENTAGON

Trump criticized what he described as a shift toward political correctness and away from merit in the military and its leadership.

Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump, both wearing navy suits, shaking hands in front of American flag on stage

President Donald Trump is greeted by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth before speaking to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"The apparatus of our country was not set up for merit," Trump said. "It was set up for political correctness. And you can never be great if you're going to do that."

"We will not be politically correct when it comes to defending American freedom, and we will be a fighting and winning machine," he continued. "We want to fight. We want to win, and we want to fight as little as possible."

