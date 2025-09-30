Trump declares ‘reawakening’ of ‘warrior spirit,’ unwavering support for military: ‘I have your backs’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told senior military leaders on Tuesday that they have his steadfast support as he looks to rekindle the "warrior spirit" in America’s military.

Trump delivered what he called a "very simple" message to senior military leaders at Marine Corps University on Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

"We're a team. And so my message to you is very simple," the president said. "I am with you, I support you, and as president, I have your backs 100%."

Trump told the senior military leadership that "together, we're reawakening the warrior spirit," invoking the names of Gens. George S. Patton, Omar Bradley and Douglas MacArthur.

Trump said that the Navy, Air Force and Space Force have all met or surpassed their recruiting goals after recruitment struggles under the Biden administration, and laid out changes that his administration is bringing to the military.

"We're bringing back a focus on fitness, ability, character and strength," he said. "And that's because the purpose of America's military is not to protect anyone's feelings. It's to protect our republic."

Trump criticized what he described as a shift toward political correctness and away from merit in the military and its leadership.

"The apparatus of our country was not set up for merit," Trump said. "It was set up for political correctness. And you can never be great if you're going to do that."

"We will not be politically correct when it comes to defending American freedom, and we will be a fighting and winning machine," he continued. "We want to fight. We want to win, and we want to fight as little as possible."