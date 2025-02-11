Fox News Politics Newsletter: FEMA rebels fired

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-House Dems organize rapid response task force and litigation group to combat Trump agenda

-$1,300 coffee cups, 8,000% overpay for soap dispensers show waste as DOGE locks in on Pentagon

-Noem, Hegseth and Bondi plead with Congress for border money amid large-scale deportations

You're fired!

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that "four employees are being fired today for circumventing leadership and unilaterally making the egregious payment for hotels for migrants in New York City."

The firings come after Elon Musk wrote on X Monday that "The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants."

"Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist," the DHS also said. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people."…Read more

White House

NOT SO FAST: Judge blocks Trump order limiting 'indirect' NIH research costs after public outcry…Read more

GOODBYE GREEN STANDARDS: Trump reverses Biden crackdown on lightbulbs and dishwashers, returning to 'common sense standards'…Read more

'DEREGULATORY FLAVOR': Here’s JD Vance’s vision for the future of AI under the Trump administration…Read more

CASE DISMISSED: Federal appeals court dismisses classified records case against former Trump co-defendants…Read more

REACHING NEW HIGHS: Trump has higher approval rating than at any point during first term…Read more

NO MORE PAPER: Trump signs executive order ending 'forced use of paper straws'…Read more

DOCUMENTS DRAMA: FBI must release Mar-a-Lago probe records despite Trump's criminal immunity: judge…Read more

'SO WASTEFUL': How Trump might get rid of the penny – and what could come next for your pocket change…Read more

World Stage

'HORRIFYING': Extremist groups raked in millions of dollars from USAID, multiyear study reveals…Read more

Capitol Hill

BINGE WATCHING: GOP lawmakers set sights on PBS, NPR amid Trump's DOGE crackdown…Read more

'IN GOOD SPIRITS': Democrat lawmaker freezes on House floor after suffering adverse reaction to medication…Read more

'TRUST PRESIDENT TRUMP': Murkowski and Cassidy announce they'll vote to confirm Tulsi Gabbard to Trump cabinet post…Read more

LOCKING IN LABOR: Lori Chavez-DeRemer: The little-known Trump nominee who may need to rely on Dems to cross finish line…Read more

REBEL FORCE: GOP rebels mutiny against House leaders as Trump budget bill talks hit impasse…Read more

Across America

'NEW IDEAS': Trump nominees debut new science journal aimed at spurring scientific discourse, increasing transparency…Read more

NO JAIL FOR BANNON: Steven Bannon pleads guilty to scheme to defraud in border wall fundraiser, avoids jail time…Read more

BACKING PATEL: More than half a million law enforcement personnel back Patel to be FBI director…Read more

'I AM RUNNING': Former Biden cabinet member launches New Mexico gubernatorial bid…Read more

NEW PROTOCOL: Louisiana resumes executions after 15-year pause, approves use of nitrogen gas method…Read more

'ISN'T IT BEAUTIFUL?': Google Maps, FAA officially acknowledges Gulf of America after Trump declaration…Read more

BIPARTISAN BET: Super Bowl inspires bipartisan wager as Pennsylvania senators go 'all in for the birds'…Read more

NEW 'PROJECT?': Heritage president reacts to 'Project 2025' promptly dropping from liberals' lips as DOGE takes ax to DC…Read more

'WIN FOR EVERY STUDENT': DOGE slashes over $100M in DEI funding at Education Department: 'Win for every student'…Read more