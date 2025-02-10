Super Bowl inspires bipartisan wager as Pennsylvania senators go 'all in for the birds'

Sens. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., put party politics aside to support the Philadelphia Eagles at SuperBowl LIX, trading in their partisan feud for a friendly wager with Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

The Pennsylvania senators are both Pittsburgh Steelers fans who were "all in for the birds" at the big game. Before the birds could fly Sunday night, Marshall, who is a Kansas City Chiefs fan, announced the senators' friendly bet. With the Eagles' win, Marshall will have to wear Eagles gear and owes McCormick and Fetterman Kansas City barbecue.

"@RogerMarshallMD, you're on. May the best team win. Looking forward to eating some KC BBQ and seeing you sport some @Eagles gear," McCormick replied to Marshall.

"Gotta stop by @SenMcCormickPA's office to get some of that barbecue since we're winning this wager," Fetterman added.

While McCormick joined forces with his Democratic counterpart to support the Eagles, the Republican senator caught a ride to the game on Air Force One with President Donald Trump, Marshall and other senate colleagues.

President Trump signed an executive order declaring Feb. 9 as "Gulf of America Day" as Air Force One flew over the newly renamed body of water on the way to Super Bowl LIX. After the game, McCormick said he spoke to the president about keeping his campaign promises for Pennsylvania.

"[I] had the chance to talk to him and advocate for Pennsylvania to keep the promises we made to unleash energy dominance, prevent the threat of fentanyl from devastating our communities, and bring down the cost of living," McCormick said.

Fetterman trolled McCormick online throughout his 2024 senatorial campaign, calling him "Connecticut Dave." But McCormick and Fetterman have found common ground for Pennsylvania since the election — on more than just football teams and friendly wagers.

McCormick and Fetterman agreed to "break bread" in January, meeting for dinner with their wives to discuss policy for Pennsylvania.

Fetterman has been one of few Democratic senators willing to work across the aisle under Trump's second term. He met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and met with his cabinet nominees on Capitol Hill.

Fox News Digital has reached out to McCormick and Fetterman about the bet.