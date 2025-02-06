Lori Chavez-DeRemer: The little-known Trump nominee who may need to rely on Dems to cross finish line

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Labor, former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., has left Republicans in the Senate with some questions over her pro-union stances, but at the same time, she has generated some interest from pro-labor Democrats.

In particular, the moderate Republican will need to explain to Republicans her support for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act), a controversial piece of legislation that was proposed a few years ago.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters that "support for the PRO Act is not something that most Republicans have tolerated in the past, but I think she's attempted to address that, and my hope is that she can further clarify her position on some of those issues when she goes through the hearing process."

SCHUMER REVEALS DEM COUNTER-OFFENSIVE AGAINST TRUMP'S DOGE AUDIT

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act was championed by Democrats and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters upon introduction. But others, such as most Republicans and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, opposed it.

The legislation would effectively kill state-level laws that prohibit employers and unions from requiring workers to pay union dues as a condition of their employment.

Chavez-DeRemer will have her hearing in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) on Wednesday.

One committee member she'll have to answer to is Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has already said he doesn't plan to support her.

"Her support for the Pro Act, which would not only oppose national right to work, but it would preempt state law on right to work. I think it's not a good thing, and it'd be sort of hard for me since it's a big issue for me to support her. So I won't support her," the senator previously told reporters.

TRUMP'S KEY TO CABINET CONFIRMATIONS: SENATOR-TURNED-VP VANCE'S GIFT OF GAB

This puts Chavez-DeRemer in a difficult position, as she will need to rely on Democrats to help her advance out of the HELP committee favorably if Paul follows through on his commitment to voting against her.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., who is far from the most pro-union Republican in the upper chamber, is full speed ahead in favor of Trump's pick as Chavez-DeRemer gears up for her hearing and eventual committee vote.

In a phone interview with Fox News Digital, he explained that he and Teamsters President Sean O'Brien were involved in Trump's selection of her for the key Cabinet role. Mullin further detailed the significance of union members in Trump's winning 2024 election coalition.

He claimed Democrats have "come to us and actually said this is actually a really good pick" because it puts them in a difficult position and is hard to vote against with her support among labor unions.

INSIDE SEN TOM COTTON'S CAMPAIGN TO SAVE TULSI GABBARD'S ENDANGERED DNI NOMINATION

The senator didn't give away any names of Democrats that might see her appeal, however.

Paul previously predicted he wouldn't be the only one unwilling to back her in the Republican conference.

"I think she'll lose 15 Republicans and she'll get 25 Democrats. She's very pro-labor, she might get all the Democrats. Who knows? So, we'll see," he said.

If his vote leaves her nomination tied at the committee level, it could still be reported and scheduled for a floor vote, but without a favorable recommendation. In this case, she would need to amass 60 votes in the full Senate to move on to confirmation.

LEADER THUNE BACKS SENATE GOP BID TO SPEED PAST HOUSE ON TRUMP BUDGET PLAN

With her appeal among labor groups, Chavez-DeRemer may manage to put together a 60-plus bipartisan coalition to be confirmed.

While Paul predicted more than a dozen GOP defectors, Mullin said the real number is likely much smaller.

"I haven't heard from any other Republicans that are a ‘no.’ Rand is the only one," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think his numbers are accurate, even close," the Oklahoma Republican added.

A representative for Chavez-DeRemer did not provide comment to Fox News Digital.