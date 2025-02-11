Trump has higher approval rating than at any point during first term: poll

President Donald Trump has the highest approval rating now compared to any point during his first term in office, according to a new poll.

Forty-seven percent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance in the less than a month since he was sworn in as the 47th president, the latest national survey by the Pew Research Center found.

While that's higher than at any point while he served as the 45th president, Trump's inaugural approval rating sinks below that of most other presidents since Ronald Reagan. George W. Bush's approval rating early in his second term, however, was about the same as that of Trump now.

The poll, conducted Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 among 5,086 adults, found nearly three in ten adults, or 28%, view Trump's actions as better than expected, while 36% said they have been what they expected.

His actions are viewed as worse than expected by 35% of adults.

Americans are fairly evenly split over how they believe Trump's White House will affect the federal government. The survey found 41% of adults said they believe Trump’s administration will improve the way the federal government works, and 42% said they believe the state of the federal government will worsen with him in office.

Public opinion on Trump's agenda remains starkly divided along partisan lines. The poll found 67% of Republicans, including those who lean red, support all or most of Trump’s plans and policies. For Democrats and those who lean blue, 84% support few or none. Almost an identical share of Republicans, 76%, said Trump will improve the way the federal government operates, as Democrats, 78%, said Trump will make the federal government run worse.

For Republicans, 53% viewed Trump's recent actions as better than expected, while the poll found 60% of Democrats view the president's accomplishments as worse than expected.

As Trump enters his fourth week back in office, his efforts to slash wasteful federal government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have caused a stir in Washington.

His threat of tariffs against Canada and Mexico and levied against China over the flow of deadly fentanyl across American borders has similarly raised concerns. Trump's angling for the Panama Canal and Greenland amid the increasing Chinese presence in the Western Hemisphere, as well as his administration overseeing a collapsing ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in the Middle East have put the world on notice.

Trump's advisers are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week in Munich as the war with Russia stretches into its third year. Raging wildfires in California, a deadly military helicopter-passenger jet collision in D.C., and the continuing aftermath of last year's hurricane devastation in the southeast, particularly in North Carolina, are putting Trump's new Cabinet chiefs to the test on the domestic front, as is Trump's crackdown on criminal illegal immigration.