Former Biden cabinet member Deb Haaland launches New Mexico gubernatorial bid

Haaland previously served as Interior secretary

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Former Interior Sec. Deb Haaland has announced a New Mexico gubernatorial bid.

The politician, who served in a cabinet post during most of former President Joe Biden's White House tenure, previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

"But the problems we face now are bigger than ever, and we must be fierce to solve them. That's why I am running for governor of the great state of New Mexico," she said in a video.

Biden and Deb Haaland

President Joe Biden greets Department of the Interior Sec. Deb Haaland during the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the Interior on Nov. 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

"New Mexico is rich in tradition and spirit, rich in natural resources. So why can't our families pay our bills? Crime, poverty, homelessness, addiction — they will keep pulling us down if we do the same things and expect a different result," she declared.

Last month on Jan. 20 — the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated — Haaland suggested in a post on X that the new administration does not care about "regular people."

Then-Interior Sec. Deb Haaland in 2024

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks at a ceremony with President Joe Biden at the Department of Labor on Dec. 16, 2024 in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"With the inauguration of President Trump, there’s a lot at stake. He surrounds himself with super-rich people who look down on us and our communities. We will need to do the hard work of getting important things done and pushing back against an administration that couldn’t care less about regular people," Haaland tweeted.

Current New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who has served as governor since 2019, is not eligible to run in 2026.

New Mexico and American flags flying

The American flag and state of New Mexico flag fly side-by-side at the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe, N.M.  (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The state went to Democrats in the 2008 through 2024 presidential elections. But its prior governor, Susana Martinez, was a Republican.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

