Trump signs executive order ending 'forced use of paper straws'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday ending the "procurement and forced use of paper straws."

The order directs the federal government to stop purchasing paper straws and ensure they are no longer offered in federal buildings, according to a White House fact sheet.

It also requires the development of a "National Strategy" to end the use of paper straws within 45 days and "alleviate the forced use of paper straws nationwide."

The White House said paper straws are more expensive than plastic straws and use chemicals that may carry risks to human health.

"The irrational campaign against plastic straws has forced Americans to use nonfunctional paper straws," the fact sheet reads, adding: "This ends under President Trump."

The order comes after Trump vowed last week to end bans and restrictions on plastic straws.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work," Trump said Friday on Truth Social. "BACK TO PLASTIC!"

Several Democrat-run states, including California, Colorado, New York, Maine, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Washington, have bans or restrictions on single-use plastic straws.

Some of those states currently have laws limiting the use of single-use plastic straws in full-service restaurants unless requested by the customer.

Democrat-led states have also adopted the use of paper straws as a more environment-friendly alternative, which Trump has criticized for years. He said in a 2019 social media post that "liberal paper straws don't work."

This comes after former President Joe Biden's administration announced plans in July to phase out single-use plastic in the federal government.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.