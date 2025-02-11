Expand / Collapse search
Trump signs executive order ending 'forced use of paper straws'

'The irrational campaign against plastic straws has forced Americans to use nonfunctional paper straws,' a White House fact sheet reads

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Jimmy Reacts To Trump's Plan To Ditch Paper Straws On 'America's Newsroom' Video

Jimmy Reacts To Trump's Plan To Ditch Paper Straws On 'America's Newsroom'

During an appearance on "America's Newsroom", Jimmy Failla gives his take on a few of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump. 

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday ending the "procurement and forced use of paper straws."

The order directs the federal government to stop purchasing paper straws and ensure they are no longer offered in federal buildings, according to a White House fact sheet.

It also requires the development of a "National Strategy" to end the use of paper straws within 45 days and "alleviate the forced use of paper straws nationwide."

'BACK TO PLASTIC!': TRUMP VOWS EXECUTIVE ORDER ENDING 'RIDICULOUS' PUSH FOR PAPER STRAWS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to eliminate the "procurement and forced use of paper straws," stating paper straws are more expensive than plastic and use harmful chemicals. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House said paper straws are more expensive than plastic straws and use chemicals that may carry risks to human health.

"The irrational campaign against plastic straws has forced Americans to use nonfunctional paper straws," the fact sheet reads, adding: "This ends under President Trump."

The order comes after Trump vowed last week to end bans and restrictions on plastic straws.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office

President Trump stated last week he would be ending the "forced use" of paper straws via an executive order. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work," Trump said Friday on Truth Social. "BACK TO PLASTIC!"

Several Democrat-run states, including California, Colorado, New York, Maine, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Washington, have bans or restrictions on single-use plastic straws.

Some of those states currently have laws limiting the use of single-use plastic straws in full-service restaurants unless requested by the customer.

FEDERAL AGENCIES SCRUB CLIMATE CHANGE FROM WEBSITES AMID TRUMP REBRANDING

Trump

President Trump had previously said "liberal paper straws don't work." (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Democrat-led states have also adopted the use of paper straws as a more environment-friendly alternative, which Trump has criticized for years. He said in a 2019 social media post that "liberal paper straws don't work."

This comes after former President Joe Biden's administration announced plans in July to phase out single-use plastic in the federal government.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.

