Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge that he defrauded donors who gave money to a private campaign to build a wall along the U.S. southern border.

Bannon was sentenced to three years conditional discharge but will avoid jail time as part of a plea agreement.

When reporters asked Bannon how he felt as he left the courtroom, he responded: "Like a million bucks."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.