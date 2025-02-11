House Dems organize rapid response task force and litigation group to combat Trump agenda

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sent House Democrats a letter Monday announcing the formation of a rapid response team and litigation group to "push back against the far-right extremism" since President Donald Trump took office.

In the "Dear Colleague" letter, Jeffries wrote, "I write with respect to our ongoing effort to push back against the far-right extremism that is being relentlessly unleashed on the American people."

Jeffries characterized the political landscape as "a multifaceted struggle to protect and defend everyday Americans from the harm being inflicted by this administration."

The letter states House Democrats have as a result officially established a Rapid Response Task Force and Litigation Working Group chaired by Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse.

Jeffries said that Democrats would continue to be "committed to driving down the high cost of living for everyday Americans." He criticized House Republicans for continuing to "launch far-right attacks on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public safety and the education of our children," saying the American people were "counting" on Democrats to stop them.

Jeffries responded to a Fox News inquiry about the task force, saying, "It's been an ongoing effort to push back against far-right extremism."

Jeffries told Fox that "not a single thing that [Republicans have] actually done is a matter of law right now" and said such actions suggest Republicans are "in disarray."

Jeffries, along with House Democrat colleagues, have unveiled efforts to resist the president's agenda since Trump took office in mid-January.

Just last week, House Democrats announced legislation that seeks to secure the personal data of Americans amid the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) spending sweep.

The legislation, titled the Taxpayer Data Protection Act, was revealed Thursday to "shield the American people from this out-of-control power grab, permanently, and make sure that the financial, personal, medical, and confidential information of the American people is protected."

Elon Musk's DOGE team has spent the last several weeks identifying "wasteful" spending within various governmental agencies.

DOGE became the target of various lawsuits in the weeks following its establishment. A federal New York judge on Saturday ruled to block DOGE officials from accessing personal data such as social security numbers and bank account numbers.

Trump's Justice Department railed against the order, calling it an "anti-Constitutional" ruling.

Vice President JD Vance also called the ruling unconstitutional on X, saying it was an example of judicial overreach.

"If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power," Vance wrote Sunday.

