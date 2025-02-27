Fox News Politics Newsletter: The Epstein files

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Trump administration cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts, documents show

-Attorney General Pam Bondi dismisses DEI lawsuits brought against police, fire departments under Biden

-Trump urged to assert executive power after JD Vance's relative was denied organ transplant over COVID-19 vaccine

The Epstein Files

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is preparing legislation to safeguard the FBI’s Jeffrey Epstein files, citing concerns that some documents at the bureau were in danger of being destroyed.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the government was in possession of "pretty sick" information on the late convicted pedophile, during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters Wednesday.

"Should you encounter any statutory barriers to the expeditious public release of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list or other pertinent information related to his activities — to include circumstances in which any such documentation is housed in other federal agencies — I stand ready to assist," Ogles wrote to Bondi in a memo on Wednesday.

The legislation, which is still in the works, would protect all files across Bondi’s jurisdiction… Read more

White House

'HELP IS ON ITS WAY': Trump admin won’t tolerate antisemitism in schools, says Leo Terrell as NYC schools under microscope

FOOL'S GOLD?: Trump’s ‘gold card’ could invite fraud, national security concerns, expert says

BURDEN OF PROOF: Here's why dozens of lawsuits seeking to quash Trump's early actions as president are failing

'ROBUST MEDIA ACCESS': Trump isn't the only one. Biden also changed White House press pool, cutting off more than 440 reporters' credentials

World Stage

AUSTERE CONDITIONS: US and Canada conduct air defense drills in Greenland as Trump pushes for control

BIG DEAL: What we know about the US-Ukraine mineral deal so far

'WE CAN AND WE WILL': UK's Starmer meets Trump at White House amid divide between US, Europe over Ukraine peace deal

ON THE BOOKS: Trump accepts second state visit to UK, reveals letter from King Charles

'IMPORTANT AGREEMENT': Trump offers assurances Ukraine will agree to 'very important' rare earth minerals deal

Capitol Hill

'DEADLY DRUGS': Grieving parents slam Dems for opposing bipartisan fentanyl bill using claims parroted by Soros-backed group

MTG VS USAID: House DOGE subcommittee chair Greene threatens criminal referrals over foreign aid spending

'NEW LOW': Longtime House Dem ripped for 'disgusting' questioning of Musk's loyalty to US as an immigrant

'GREEN ENERGY BOONDOGGLES': Republicans seek to end taxpayer funding of 'green energy boondoggles' on agricultural lands

DOGE DISCUSSIONS: Inside Elon Musk's meeting with the Senate DOGE Caucus

COTTON ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Top Intel Republican Tom Cotton seeking re-election to Senate in 2026

TURNING UP THE HEAT: 11 House Dems vote for GOP bill to overturn Biden's gas water heater ban

RADIO-ACTIVE: 'Liberal propaganda' media outlet could see taxpayer funding slashed if GOP efforts succeed

Across America

'GENEROUS PEOPLE': Big spending conservative group once at odds with Trump to 'work closely' with him in 2026 GOP primaries

CUTTING RED TAPE: HUD terminates Obama-era housing rule that Trump warned would 'destroy' home values

'REVOLVING DOOR': Blue state's bail laws panned by police chief as violent suspects repeatedly cut loose

'#FORTHEPEOPLE': Democratic donor John Morgan launches new political party ahead of possible run for Florida governor

HELD TO ACCOUNT: Department of Homeland Security must fully account for migrant crimes linked to Biden parole program, lawmaker says