'Liberal propaganda' media outlet could see taxpayer funding slashed if GOP efforts succeed

National Public Radio could see its funding slashed as a new bill would scrap both "direct or indirect" federal taxpayer support for the news organization.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., and Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., introduced the "Defund NPR Act" this week as spending across the board is being scrutinized by Republican lawmakers.

"I'm glad to join my longtime friend, Senator Banks, in introducing the Defund NPR Act in the House," Cammack said in a statement. "Last Congress, the Energy & Commerce Committee held a hearing about the status of NPR and how federal funds are often used for left-wing activism under the journalism moniker."

The public radio orgnization receives 1% of its budget from the United States government, but local NPR affiliates rely on federal government grants much more heavily. However, it also takes aim at the "dues" and "fees" paid out by those affiliates, which NPR describes on its website as a significant source of income.

NPR’s website also describes the funding from the government as "essential" and would risk "weakening the institution" if it were scrapped, as it would have to rely more heavily on donations and other sources of revenue.

"Taxpayers shouldn't be forced to fund NPR's liberal propaganda. If NPR can't stay afloat without government funding, that tells you all you need to know about the quality of their news," Banks said in a statement. Bank iontroduced legislation under the same title while he was in the House in April 2024.

Earlier this month, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced the "Defund Government Sponsored Propaganda Act," taking aim at both NPR and PBS.

"Americans have hundreds of sources of news and commentary, and they don’t need politically biased, taxpayer-funded media choosing what they should see and hear. PBS and NPR are free to compete in the marketplace of ideas using donations, but their public subsidy should end," Lee said in a statement at the time.

NPR did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.