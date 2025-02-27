Expand / Collapse search
'Liberal propaganda' media outlet could see taxpayer funding slashed if GOP efforts succeed

'If NPR can't stay afloat without government funding, that tells you all you need to know," Sen Jim Banks said

Cameron Arcand
GOP congressman clashes with CNN host over government funding for PBS, NPR Video

GOP congressman clashes with CNN host over government funding for PBS, NPR

Rep. Brandon Gill, R- Tex., got into a heated exchange with CNN host Pamela Brown over the Trump administration's crackdown on government spending, specifically for public broadcasting at PBS and NPR.

National Public Radio could see its funding slashed as a new bill would scrap both "direct or indirect" federal taxpayer support for the news organization.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., and Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., introduced the "Defund NPR Act" this week as spending across the board is being scrutinized by Republican lawmakers.

"I'm glad to join my longtime friend, Senator Banks, in introducing the Defund NPR Act in the House," Cammack said in a statement. "Last Congress, the Energy & Commerce Committee held a hearing about the status of NPR and how federal funds are often used for left-wing activism under the journalism moniker."

TRUMP FCC CHAIR TARGETS NPR, PBS FOR INVESTIGATION AHEAD OF CONGRESSIONAL THREATS TO DEFUND

NPR logo

The National Public Radio (NPR) logo on a smartphone and on a PC screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The public radio orgnization receives 1% of its budget from the United States government, but local NPR affiliates rely on federal government grants much more heavily. However, it also takes aim at the "dues" and "fees" paid out by those affiliates, which NPR describes on its website as a significant source of income.

NPR’s website also describes the funding from the government as "essential" and would risk "weakening the institution" if it were scrapped, as it would have to rely more heavily on donations and other sources of revenue.

MORNING GLORY: CHANGE COMES TO THE WHITE HOUSE 'PRESS POOL' 

Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Kat Cammack, and Elon Musk carrying one of his children on his shoulders

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy meet with Rep. Kat Cammack and other members of Congress on Dec. 5, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Taxpayers shouldn't be forced to fund NPR's liberal propaganda. If NPR can't stay afloat without government funding, that tells you all you need to know about the quality of their news," Banks said in a statement. Bank iontroduced legislation under the same title while he was in the House in April 2024. 

Earlier this month, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced the "Defund Government Sponsored Propaganda Act," taking aim at both NPR and PBS. 

KAROLINE LEAVITT SAYS PRESS HAVING HARD TIME WITH TRUMP TEAM 'GENUINELY HAVING SO MUCH FUN'

Tenney in committee

Rep. Claudia Tenney speaks during a hearing with the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill on June 12, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Americans have hundreds of sources of news and commentary, and they don’t need politically biased, taxpayer-funded media choosing what they should see and hear. PBS and NPR are free to compete in the marketplace of ideas using donations, but their public subsidy should end," Lee said in a statement at the time. 

NPR did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

