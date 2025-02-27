Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

PEDO Act: Lawmaker moves to protect Epstein files, accuses 'certain FBI agents' of trying to destroy docs

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles is working on the Preventing Epstein Documentation Obliteration (PEDO) Act

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
AG Pam Bondi reveals Epstein files info should be released 'tomorrow' Video

AG Pam Bondi reveals Epstein files info should be released 'tomorrow'

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi discusses when the Jeffrey Epstein files will be released and more on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is preparing legislation to safeguard the FBI’s Jeffrey Epstein files, citing concerns that some documents at the bureau were in danger of being destroyed.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the government was in possession of "pretty sick" information on the late convicted pedophile, during an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday. She said documents could be released as early as Thursday.

"Should you encounter any statutory barriers to the expeditious public release of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list or other pertinent information related to his activities – to include circumstances in which any such documentation is housed in other federal agencies – I stand ready to assist," Ogles wrote to Bondi in a memo on Wednesday.

GOPERS PRESS FOR THE RELEASE OF JFK, EPSTEIN FILES: HERE'S WHY THEY'RE NOT OUT

Mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot from 2019 after federal authorities filed trafficking charges against him. (Kypros/Getty Images)

"To that end, upon hearing reports that certain FBI agents are allegedly attempting to destroy critical records, I am currently drafting legislation entitled the Preventing Epstein Documentation Obliteration Act, or the PEDO Act."

The legislation, which is still in the works, would protect all files across Bondi’s jurisdiction.

Andy Ogles

Rep. Andy Ogles is drafting a bill to safeguard the Epstein files. (Getty Images )

Ogles did not cite the names of any specific agents. He’s the latest Republican lawmaker to speak out about the Epstein files this week, after the House announced the creation of a new task force led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., dedicated to declassification efforts.

It comes after conservative influencer Benny Johnson reported on whistleblower allegations that there were rank-and-file agents within the FBI destroying documents in a bid to block FBI Director Kash Patel’s work.

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO DECLASSIFY FILES ON JFK, RFK AND MLK ASSASSINATIONS

Pam Bondi speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the files could be released as soon as Thursday. (Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Our constituents deserve nothing more than radical transparency in matters implicating the integrity of our justice system," Ogles wrote to Bondi.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) for comment, but did not hear back.

