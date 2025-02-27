Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump accepts second state visit to UK, reveals letter from King Charles

Trump reveals letter from King Charles III

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
President Donald Trump accepted an invitation on Thursday from King Charles III for a second state visit to the United Kingdom.

The invite came in a letter presented to Trump by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is meeting with Trump at the White House regarding ending the war in Ukraine.

"This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented," Starmer said as he was sitting next to Trump in the Oval Office. 

"I think that just symbolizes the strength of the relationship between us. This is a very special letter. I think the last state visit was a tremendous success," he continued. "His majesty the king wants to make this even better than that." 

UK'S STARMER MEETS TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE AMID DIVIDE BETWEEN US, EUROPE OVER UKRAINE PEACE DEAL

Trump receives letter from King Charles III

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, hands an invitation from King Charles III to President Donald Trump at the White House, on Thursday, Feb. 27, in Washington.  (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

"What I haven’t got yet is your answer," Starmer then said, drawing laughs. 

"The answer is yes, on behalf our wonderful First Lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes and we look forward to being there and honoring the king and honoring really your country," Trump responded. "Your country is a fantastic country." 

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE US-UKRAINE MINERAL DEAL SO FAR

Trump and Starmer

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the White House in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 27. (AP/Ben Curtis)

Trump described Charles "beautiful" and "wonderful man." 

"I’ve gotten to know him very well actually, first term and now, a second term," he added. 

Starmer said he would "happily" take Trump's acceptance of the invite to King Charles III.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

