Trump accepts second state visit to UK, reveals letter from King Charles

President Donald Trump accepted an invitation on Thursday from King Charles III for a second state visit to the United Kingdom.

The invite came in a letter presented to Trump by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is meeting with Trump at the White House regarding ending the war in Ukraine.

"This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented," Starmer said as he was sitting next to Trump in the Oval Office.

"I think that just symbolizes the strength of the relationship between us. This is a very special letter. I think the last state visit was a tremendous success," he continued. "His majesty the king wants to make this even better than that."

"What I haven’t got yet is your answer," Starmer then said, drawing laughs.

"The answer is yes, on behalf our wonderful First Lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes and we look forward to being there and honoring the king and honoring really your country," Trump responded. "Your country is a fantastic country."

Trump described Charles "beautiful" and "wonderful man."

"I’ve gotten to know him very well actually, first term and now, a second term," he added.

Starmer said he would "happily" take Trump's acceptance of the invite to King Charles III.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.