Trump urged to use executive power after Vance relative reportedly denied organ transplant over COVID vaccine

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are urging President Donald Trump to use his executive power to block hospitals from denying organ transplants for people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rep. Michael Rulli, R-Ohio, who is leading the letter, said he was partially moved to act after Vice President JD Vance’s 12-year-old relative was reportedly denied a heart transplant over her COVID-19 vaccination status.

"Over the past week, it has come to light that multiple desperate Americans have been denied life-saving organ transplants due to their COVID-19 vaccination status," the letter said. "This outrageous denial of care has affected some of our most vulnerable citizens – including a child from Indiana and a veteran from Ohio."

Earlier this month, he and Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., introduced a bill to stop federal funds from going to any entity that denies someone treatment based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

"President Trump has done such a great job recently on executive orders," Rulli told Fox News Digital in an interview. "And I am asking President Trump if he sees this, to please do an executive order…because you could save someone's life today."

"The timing is everything. If we don't get this done, people's lives could be at risk."

The letter, signed by Rulli, Houchin, and five other House Republicans, cited Trump’s executive orders ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools and reinstating military service members who were discharged for not getting the vaccine.

"The same principles apply here. These reckless mandates, implemented under the Biden Administration, do more harm than good," the letter said.

"With your leadership, our nation could return to a time when our brave and talented medical professionals can save lives freely, unburdened by bureaucratic barriers that endanger our most vulnerable citizens."

The girl’s mother, Jeneen Deal, told the Daily Mail that giving her daughter the vaccine would violate the family’s religious beliefs.

When reached for comment on lawmakers' letter by Fox News Digital via Facebook Messenger, Deal beseeched them to include the influenza vaccine in their request to Trump.

"Just removing the covid is just a start. The flu and covid are keeping her from being on the list," Deal wrote.

Vance said he would try to help in comments to the Daily Mail.

"I guess it’s been circulating on social media, but I was made aware of a couple days ago, and we’re trying to dig in and trying to help, obviously, as much as possible," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to spokespeople for Trump and Vance for comment, but did not hear back.