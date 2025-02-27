Democratic donor John Morgan launches new political party ahead of possible run for Florida governor

Prominent attorney John Morgan, who supported President Joe Biden but did not get on board to back Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy, has announced plans to launch a new political party.

"I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle. Our two party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues… both sides. No labels is not an option. Everyone wants a team or tribe. Ron Myers is my lawyer drafting the paperwork. Stay tuned," he wrote in a post on X, adding his lawfirm's catchphrase, "#ForThePeople."

In another post he noted that he did not vote for Trump or Harris last year.

BARRON TRUMP IS ‘SMARTER’ THAN HARRIS CAMPAIGN FOR TELLING FATHER TO GO ON JOE ROGAN: EX-DEM DONOR JOHN MORGAN

"People… we are all on the same f---ing team. I didn’t vote for Trump but I’m pulling like hell for Trump. I didn’t vote for Kamala either btw. It’s time for a third choice. If the choice is only vanilla or chocolate… you never get to eat strawberry," he declared.

Morgan has previously floated the idea of potentially mounting a gubernatorial bid.

Fox News Digital emailed Morgan and reached out to his law firm on Thursday to request a comment from the attorney.

Back in 2017, ahead of the state's 2018 election, Morgan ruled out a gubernatorial bid, saying in a tweet that he couldn't "muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination."

"And I can’t muster enthusiasm for any of today’s politicians. They are all the same. Both parties. I plan to register as an Independent and when I vote, vote for the lesser of two evils. And if I ever ran, run as an Independent," he added in another post at the time.

He said last year on the Fox News Channel that Harris "has no talent" and "can never run for president again."

TOP BIDEN DONOR ‘PAUSES’ FUNDRAISER: ‘THIS IS A DECISION FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN’

"She should go away, and never, ever come back," he told Kayleigh McEnany.

He described himself as a "Bill Clinton Democrat," but said that he is now an independent.

"I love Joe Biden," he declared.

Fox News Digital searched for Morgan on Florida's "Voter Information Lookup" portal on Thursday and found a result indicating that Morgan has "No Party Affiliation."

Fox35orlando.com reported in a December article that the attorney has been registered as having no party affiliation for years.

During an interview with Chris Cuomo of NewsNation last year, Morgan praised former President Barack Obama and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"I wish he could be president for life," he said of Obama.

He described Pelosi as the individual he admires "the most in America."

"Any time Nancy Pelosi asks me for money I give it," he said, adding that Pelosi took his children to meet the Dalai Lama. "Whatever she wants, I will do," he said. "I wish she was president."

BIDEN MEGADONOR REFUSES TO BACK KAMALA HARRIS ‘CORONATION,’ SAYS SHE CAN'T BEAT TRUMP

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, it’s going to be giving to people, not party," the wealthy political donor said, according to a New York Times report published earlier this month. "The D.N.C. learned nothing from the last election."