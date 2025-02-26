Fox News Politics Newsletter: Elon's 'Pulse Check'

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-FBI investigating claims of Comey-era 'honeypot' operation against Trump 2016 campaign

-Ratcliffe shrugs off concerns about potential threat of fired agents armed with CIA's secrets

-States fire back against 'sanctuary' resistance as they rally around Trump's deportation efforts

It's Not Rocket Science

President Donald Trump tapped Elon Musk to speak at the top of the first full Cabinet meeting Wednesday to discuss the progress made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk, standing in his signature black suit jacket with a T-shirt underneath, spoke at the meeting in which the media was present and made some clarifications about what he and DOGE are doing, as well as a recent email sent to government employees.

"I think that email was perhaps interpreted as a performance review, but actually it was a pulse check review. Do you have a pulse?" Musk said. "And if you have a pulse and two neurons, you could reply to an email." Read more

White House

READ IT: Trump admin directs agency heads to prep for ‘large-scale reductions in force’

IMMUNE TO ORDERS?: CDC seems to defy Trump executive order by participating in WHO vaccine conference

TRUMP'S BRUISE EXPLAINED: White House explains bruise on Trump's hand seen during Macron meeting

GET OUR GEAR: Trump pushes to recover 'billions of dollars' of military equipment left behind in Afghanistan withdrawal

World Stage

BAD FOR BUSINESS: Mexican drug cartel leader extradited to the US to face federal drug trafficking charges

'BLATANT PROVOCATION': Taiwan dispatches navy, air force after China launches live-fire drills with no warning

'WE HAVE NO TIME': Former Hamas hostage briefs UN Security Council on the 'pure hell' that was captivity in Gaza

Capitol Hill

'CLASSY': Dem Rep unloads on Elon Musk outside Capitol: 'F--- off'

DOGE FIGHT: House DOGE hearing erupts over Democrat deeming Trump 'grifter in chief,' referring to ‘President Musk’

Across America

'ENDANGERS' WOMEN: Blue state's abortion-pill shield law harms women by depriving follow-up care, pro-life docs say

'RESOURCES TO FIGHT': Dem governor fundraises off dust-up with Trump over trans sports in Maine: 'I told him we'd see him in court'

WITH PREJUDICE: Eric Adams' lawyers seek to dismiss charges with prejudice

'DOING THE RIGHT THING': Blue state sheriff unleashes on 'un-American' sanctuary laws, makes special offer to Homan

'HELL NO': Gretchen Whitmer sounds off on push to condemn Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling: 'Hell no'

REMOVED: Massachusetts select board removes town administrator following controversy over Trump flag

YOUNG AND RESTLESS: New poll finds about half of rural young people feel job market pressures in their hometowns