Blue state sheriff unleashes on 'un-American' sanctuary laws, makes special offer to Homan

EXCLUSIVE: As most leaders in deep blue Washington state double down on sanctuary policies and refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, Sheriff Bob Songer of Klickitat County is pledging to support federal immigration enforcement in any way he can, telling Tom Homan to "put me on speed dial."

In December, Songer published a video through the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office's official Facebook page in which he said the Biden administration had "allowed our country to be invaded" and publicly vowed to help ICE enforce immigration law.

Songer’s stance flies directly in the face of Washington’s migrant sanctuary laws, which prohibit law enforcement from assisting federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws.

It also puts him at odds with other law enforcement authorities in the state and Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson, who has vowed to "protect law-abiding Washington families" including the "overwhelming majority of undocumented residents" who he said are "decent, hard-working, law-abiding residents."

Uncowed by this, Songer - who, after serving in law enforcement for 56 years, is currently serving his third term as sheriff - said, "I will cooperate with ICE 100 percent because they're doing the right thing."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, he explained that, despite being a small, rural county in Washington, illegal immigrants regularly pass through the county and very often receive government benefits paid for by the taxpayers.

"When people have invaded our country across the southern border and even the northern border, Canada, our government, it's their job to protect our American citizens by preventing that invasion," he said. "Why would any governor, any mayor, any county commissioner, or any sheriff or police chief knowingly allow criminals, serious criminals for murder, rape, whatever, protect them from immigration, protect them from ICE?"

"So why am I standing up against that?" he continued. "You bet I'm saying that Tom Homan, if you wish to contact me, I'll give you my phone number, he can have me on speed dial."

Songer said there are two main reasons for his bold stance. First, he believes Washington’s sanctuary law is unconstitutional, and secondly, he feels the U.S. citizens of Klickitat County are demanding it.

"I honestly believe that it's the best thing for our citizens," he explained, adding: "You know what's neat about an elected sheriff versus police chief … an elected sheriff is elected by the people. His or her only boss is the people, not the governor, not the county commissioners, not anybody but the people themselves. That's the sheriff's boss."

Responding to criticisms from Democrats and the media that not all illegal immigrants should be arrested and deported by ICE, Songer said, "They’ll try to tell you, ‘well, those who just waded across the Rio Grande, that's a civil infraction,’ that’s bull, it's a crime under federal law. Period. No matter what their intentions were."

"They're coming into this country across the border with no legal representation at all. In other words, they know they're breaking the law. Why not? They get free phones, free medical, free sign up, it's Christmas for them," he said. "And at the same time, our government, Democrat government, they didn't give a d--- about veterans or homeless that are U.S. citizens."

"I know Washington State is a blue, blue, blue sanctuary state. It's scary to live in this kind of atmosphere," he concluded. "But I wanted to make it clear and make it known to Tom Homan and President Trump and Vance, the vice president, that as long as I'm in office … I will totally cooperate with it and I want them to know that all they got to do is reach out and ask for assistance in Klickitat County, and I'll be there, standing at attention and willing to carry out the duties."