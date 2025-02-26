FBI investigating claims of Comey-era 'honeypot' operation against Trump 2016 campaign: report

The FBI is reportedly beginning an investigation into allegations that the agency, when headed by then-Director James Comey, launched a "honeypot" operation to infiltrate the 2016 Trump campaign with two female agents.

The Washington Times reported that the agency is looking into an alleged 2015 operation, which was revealed by a whistleblower in a disclosure to the House Judiciary Committee last year and was said to involve two agents acting as "honeypots" while traveling with the Trump team.

"Honeypots" typically refer to undercover agents who act romantically interested in a target in order to draw out information.

In the disclosure, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News Digital, the whistleblower is said to be an FBI employee and was involved in an "off-the-books" investigation targeting then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. The whistleblower reportedly claimed that they knew Comey had ordered a probe into Trump and had "personally directed it" shortly after Trump announced he was running for president.

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL VOWS TO RESTORE TRUST IN BUREAU, HUNT DOWN BAD ACTORS ‘IN EVERY CORNER OF THIS PLANET’

The whistleblower claimed two agents were inserted into the high levels of the campaign and were directed to act as "honeypots" and travel with Trump and his campaign staff. However, the investigation was allegedly closed because a media outlet obtained a photograph of one of the agents and was about to publish it. The whistleblower said they observed one or more employees being directed to never discuss the operation with anyone, including those involved in the operation.

The Washington Times reported that the bureau, now headed by FBI Director Kash Patel, is looking for those employees.

"The FBI has no comment," the agency told Fox News Digital when reached for comment on Wednesday.

HERE'S WHAT KASH PATEL'S FORMER COLLEAGUES ARE SAYING ABOUT HIM

Patel was sworn in as FBI director last week and promised to rebuild trust in the FBI and end what he saw as the politicization of the agency.

"The politicization of our justice system has eroded public trust — but that ends today," he told Fox News Digital. "Let good cops be cops," he said. "And rebuild trust in the FBI."

"Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of," he said.

FBI IGNORED 'CLEAR WARNING SIGN' OF CLINTON-LED EFFORT TO 'MANIPULATE' BUREAU FOR 'POLITICAL PURPOSES'

Patel previously served as the chief investigator for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Throughout his investigation, he led the effort to uncover FISA abuse and exposed the FBI and the DOJ’s unlawful actions before federal court to illegally surveil Americans, including members of the 2016 Trump campaign.

The alleged honeypot investigation is said to be separate from a 2016 FBI investigation, known as "Crossfire Hurricane," which investigated whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia to influence the outcome of the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump fired Comey in May 2017. Days later, Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to take over the "Crossfire Hurricane" probe and investigate whether the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election cycle. That investigation yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election.