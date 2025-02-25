Trump admin to direct agency heads to prep for 'large-scale reductions in force,' reorganization by March 13

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration will direct heads of agencies across the federal government to prepare to initiate "large-scale reductions in force" and develop reorganization plans by mid-March, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the memo that will be sent Wednesday to agency heads by Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought and acting Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Charles Ezell. The memo directs them to prepare to eliminate roles and submit plans for reorganization by March 13.

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER INSTRUCTING DOGE TO MASSIVELY CUT FEDERAL WORKFORCE

The memo states, however, that government positions "necessary to meet law enforcement, border security, national security, immigration enforcement, or public safety responsibilities" are exempt from the order, as well as officials nominated and appointed to positions requiring presidential appointment or Senate confirmation, officials in the Executive Office of the President and U.S. Postal Service workers.

The memo is titled "guidance on agency RIF and reorganization plans requested by implementing the president’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ workforce optimization initiative."

"The federal government is costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt," the memo states. "At the same time, it is not producing results for the American public."

"Instead, tax dollars are being siphoned off to fund unproductive and unnecessary programs that benefit radical interest groups while hurting hard-working American citizens," it continued. "The American people registered their verdict on the bloated, corrupt federal bureaucracy on November 5, 2024 by voting for President Trump and his promises to sweepingly reform the federal government."

The memo points to the president’s February executive order, which directed agencies to "eliminate waste, bloat and insularity" in order to "empower American families, workers, taxpayers, and our system of Government itself."

The memo provides guidance to agency heads about the reduction-in-force and reorganization plans, along with instructions for how those plans should be submitted to OMB and OPM.

"President Trump required that ‘Agency Heads shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force, consistent with applicable law,’" the memo states, noting that agencies have to submit reorganization plans "no later than March 13, 2025."

The reorganization plans, according to the memo, should provide "better service for the American people; increased productivity; a significant reduction in the number of full-time equivalent positions by eliminating positions that are not required; a reduced real property footprint; and reduced budget topline."

IRS TO SLASH NEARLY 7K EMPLOYEES STARTING THURSDAY: REPORTS

OMB and OPM directed agency heads to focus on "maximum elimination of functions that are not statutorily mandated while driving the highest-quality, most efficient delivery of their statutorily-required functions."

OMB and OPM also directed agencies to consolidate areas of their organization charts that are "duplicative," and consolidate management layers "where unnecessary layers exist."

They are also directing agencies to "maximally reduce the use of outside consultants and contractors."

As for office space, the memo says agency heads should close or consolidate regional field offices and should align those closures or relocations of bureaus and offices with agency return-to-office actions "to avoid multiple relocation benefit costs for individual employees."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The memo says "Phase 1" of reorganization plans should be submitted by March 13, with "Phase 2" being submitted by April 14.

"Phase 2 plans shall outline a positive vision for more productive, efficient agency operations going forward," the memo explains. "Phase 2 plans should be planned for implementation by September 30, 2025."