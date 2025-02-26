Expand / Collapse search
TAIWAN

Taiwan dispatches navy, air force after China launches live-fire drills with no warning

A top ranking Chinese official called for more 'reunification' efforts against Taiwan

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Sen. Tom Cotton explains China’s ‘ultimate goal’ Video

Sen. Tom Cotton explains China’s ‘ultimate goal’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joins ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ to discuss his new book ‘Seven Things You Can’t Say About China,’ which breaks down the growing global threat to the United States.

Taiwan dispatched naval, land and air forces on Wednesday after China launched a live-fire exercise zone just 40 nautical miles off of Taiwan's coast.

Taiwan's defense ministry says it only became aware of the exercise when local Taiwanese vessels were warned to stay out of the area after the drills had begun. The drills are centered off the coast of the Taiwan port city of Kaohsiung. Taiwanese officials say China "blatantly violated international norms" by unilaterally designating the drill zone.

"This move not only poses a high risk to the navigation safety of international flights and ships at sea, but is also a blatant provocation to regional security and stability," the defense ministry said in a statement.

As part of the drill, Taiwan says it detected 32 Chinese military aircraft carrying out joint exercises with warships. Chinese officials have so far not acknowledged Taiwan's complaints.

TAIWAN FM HAILS IMPORTANCE OF US RELATIONSHIP, SAYS GROUP VISITS 'CONTRIBUTE TO PEACE AND STABILITY'

Taiwan made ROCS Cheng Ho frigate ahead is seen before a visit by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te for an inspection at the Navy 146 Fleet Dinghai Camp District in Penghu Island on September 6, 2024. (Photo by WALID BERRAZEG / AFP) (Photo by WALID BERRAZEG/AFP via Getty Images)

Taiwan dispatched naval vessels as well as air and ground forces to monitor China's live-fire drills this week. (WALID BERRAZEG/AFP via Getty Images)

The drills around Taiwan are only the latest example of Chinese aggression this month. The country's military has also launched live-fire drills off the coast of Vietnam as well as between New Zealand and Australia, forcing commercial flights between the two countries to be diverted.

Wednesday's exercise came just days after the Chinese Communist Party’s fourth-ranked leader, Wang Huning, called for greater "reunification" efforts. China has long maintained that Taiwan is a rebel territory belonging to Beijing.

TRUMP MUST DUMP 'ONE CHINA' POLICY AND RECOGNIZE 'FREE' TAIWAN, HOUSE REPUBLICANS SAY

China must "firmly grasp the right to dominate and take the initiative in cross-strait relations, and unswervingly push forward the cause of reunification of the motherland," Huning said, according to a translation by Chinese state media.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends the opening ceremony of the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of China, and declares the Games open in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 22, 2024. The Games opened here on Friday night. (Photo by Rao Aimin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Wang Huning,the 4th-ranking leader of the Chinese Communist Party, called for greater reunification efforts with Taiwan this week.  (Photo by Rao Aimin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly said in recent years that he is willing to take over Taiwan by force.

China's drills come one day after Taiwan's coast guard (CGA) detained the Chinese crew of a Togolese-registered vessel suspected of severing an undersea fiber optic cable connecting the islands of Taiwan and Penghu on Tuesday.

The CGA says the vessel, the Hong Tai 168, had been loitering within roughly 925 meters of the cable since 7 p.m. local time on Feb. 22. A coast guard vessel was dispatched to the ship at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, demanding that the vessel leave the area, Taiwan's state-owned media said.

Coast guard officials received confirmation that the Taiwan-Penghu No. 3 undersea cable had been cut at 3 a.m. Tuesday, and they began efforts to detain the ship's Chinese crew. All eight crew members were Chinese nationals, according to the coast guard.

PENGHU, TAIWAN - FEBRUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - ' TAIWAN COAST GUARD / HANDOUT' - DO NOT OBSTRUCT LOGO - NO MARKETING, NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS) Two Taiwan Coast Guard personnel board a Togo-flagged a cargo ship to conduct inspection, as the cargo ship is suspected of damaging a submarine cable connecting Taiwan Island and Penghu Island, in waters off Penghu, Taiwan, on February 25, 2025. The Togo-flagged cargo ship, which is said to be a Flag of Convenience (FOC) merchant ship with Chinese investors background, has now been detained by the Taiwan Coast Guard on suspicion of having involved in the damage to a submarine capable that disrupts network communications in the Taiwanese territory of Penghu Island, according to Taiwanese authorities and media reports. (Photo by Taiwan Coast Guard / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Two Taiwan Coast Guard personnel board a Togo-flagged a cargo ship to conduct inspection, as the cargo ship is suspected of damaging a submarine cable connecting Taiwan Island and Penghu Island, in waters off Penghu, Taiwan, on February 25, 2025. (Taiwan Coast Guard / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Taiwan split from mainland China in 1949, when pro-democratic forces fled to the island after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's Chinese Communist Party.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.