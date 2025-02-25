Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House of Representatives Democrats

Dem rep ripped after telling Musk to f--- off in viral clip: 'Classy as ever'

A recent poll showed that the majority of Americans support DOGE's mission

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
Kevin O’Leary concerned DOGE is ‘not cutting enough’ Video

Kevin O’Leary concerned DOGE is ‘not cutting enough’

O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary addresses the ‘angst’ around DOGE changes on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett caused a social media firestorm after telling Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk to "f--- off" in the latest example of her public opposition to the newly formed agency’s push to cut government waste and spending. 

"F--- off," Crockett told reporter Joe Gallina outside Capitol Hill on Tuesday when asked what she would tell Elon Musk if she could tell him anything.

Crockett’s reaction immediately drew blowback from conservatives on social media, who took issue with the liberal firebrand’s tone.

"The face of the American left, ladies and gentlemen," conservative account Johnny MAGA posted on X.

NEW DOGE BILL WOULD TARGET MORE THAN $200B IN ANNUAL IMPROPER PAYMENTS FROM SAFETY NETS, LAWMAKER SAYS

Rep. Jasmine Crocket pictured in split image with billionaire Elon Musk

Dem. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has been an outspoken critic of Elon Musk and DOGE. (Getty/AP)

"Classy," conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on X.

"Jasmine Crocket = trash," comedian Tim Young posted on X.

MEET THE FAR-LEFT GROUPS FUNDING ANTI-DOGE PROTESTS AT GOP OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Billionaire Elon Musk pictured in a hat and sunglasses, smiling.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on Feb. 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Please make Jasmine Crockett the spokesperson of the Democrat Party," former GOP congressional candidate Kathleen Anderson posted on X.

"Classy as ever…," Washington Examiner White House correspondent Paul Bedard posted on X.

Crockett’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Jasmine Crockett appears on "The View."

"The Veiw" co-hosts sat down with Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Wednesday for an interview. (Screenshot/TheView)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many Democrats in Congress have been highly critical of Musk and DOGE, arguing that the billions in cuts the agency has announced are slashing important government resources and being done too quickly.

"DOGE is pretty cruel. Let's be blunt about that," Gov. Josh Green, D-Hawaii, said during a press conference last week with other Democratic governors. "These are people in our states that have worked long careers, very dedicated servants, and they're getting kicked out of their lives."

A recent poll, amplified by Musk on social media, suggests that a majority of the American people support DOGE's mission.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll revealed a majority of Americans support reducing wasteful government spending. Most voters agree there should be a government agency dedicated to efficiency and that DOGE is helping to make major spending cuts, the nonprobability-based poll found. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics