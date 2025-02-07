Fox News Politics Newsletter: Drill, baby, drill!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-America First Legal files amicus brief in support of Trump EO ending birthright citizenship

-Democrats disoriented in fight against Trump agenda

-RFK Jr. moves closer to leading HHS after advancing through finance committee

Blocking the ban on drilling

The Republican-led House passed legislation to block future administrations from enacting bans on oil and gas drilling without congressional approval.

In a vote on Friday, lawmakers passed the "Protecting American Energy Production Act" to prohibit the president from "declaring a moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing unless Congress authorizes the moratorium."

There were 118 Democrats who voted against the legislation, while Republican House members unanimously voted in favor of its passage…Read more

DOGE

DEM LEAVES DOGE: House Democrat leaves congressional DOGE caucus, saying Musk is 'blowing things up'…Read more

DEVELOPING DEI: Archived USAID website promoted DEI program as department's 'mission' labeled 'disturbing' by whistleblower…Read more

White House

'UP FOR REVIEW': Trump admin appeals ruling blocking birthright citizenship order…Read more

HERE'S THE PLAN: Deadline looms for release of JFK assassination files…Read more

SO ORDERED: FBI, DOJ strike agreement in lawsuit over January 6 agent list amid fears of retaliation…Read more

‘BACK TO PLASTIC!’: Trump vows executive order ending 'ridiculous' push for paper straws…Read more

CHARM CITY FIGHT: Baltimore sues Trump for ditching DEI: ‘Attacks anyone who dares to celebrate diversity’…Read more

'THE COURT AT RISK': Sotomayor criticizes presidential immunity case as putting the high court’s legitimacy on the line…Read more

World Stage

RUBIO'S TRAVELS: Rubio to visit Middle East for second trip as secretary of state after Trump suggests U.S. takeover of Gaza…Read more

'HOLD REGIME ACCOUNTABLE': U.S. seizes second plane owned by Venezuelan government in Dominican Republic, citing evasion of sanctions…Read more

'HIGHLY DANGEROUS' PEOPLE: Over a dozen Venezuelan criminal illegal migrants sent to Guantanamo Bay…Read more

Capitol Hill

'CONSIDERING WHAT'S AT STAKE': John Fetterman reveals how he'll vote on Trump's Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. nominations…Read more

'MOOD IMPROVED': House Rep. Eli Crane says therapy dogs should be mandatory at hearings after joke about Dems mental stability…Read more

IT'S THAT TIME: Top political handicapper reveals prediction for 'volatile' 2026 battle for House majority…Read more

CONFIRMED: Russell Vought confirmed to head government's leading budget office after Dems hold 30-hour protest…Read more

TRUMP TIME: Senate moves full steam ahead on massive Trump budget bill after GOP divisions derail House…Read more

EXPORT CRACKDOWN: Top Republican moves to restrict AI exports amid concerns over Chinese tech…Read more

Across America

FARMLAND FIX: Heartland lawmakers seek to fix ‘fundamental’ roadblock for farm kids seeking student aid…Read more

'WE WILL SEIZE IT': Prominent sheriff announces gubernatorial run to replace Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer…Read more

YOU'RE FIRED: Fired Federal Election Commission leader rants on social media after removal by Trump: ‘This isn’t it’…Read more

SANCTUARY MAYORS: Sanctuary city mayors to testify at House Oversight, after AG Bondi cuts them off from federal funds…Read more

LOOSENING THE REINS: NIH resumes critical grant-making process after federal communications freeze at HHS…Read more

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING: WA Democrats reportedly block move to nix 48-hour scholastic assault reporting requirement…Read more

CLEANING HOUSE: CDC staff told to remove terms like 'non-binary,' 'they/them,' 'pregnant people' from public health material…Read more