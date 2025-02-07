Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House of Representatives

Top Republican moves to restrict AI exports amid concerns over Chinese tech

'If you give the CCP an inch, it will take a mile,' says House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, who is leading the bill

By Elizabeth Elkind , Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
close
Kevin McCarthy: Democrats are missing out and picking the wrong fight Video

Kevin McCarthy: Democrats are missing out and picking the wrong fight

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses how the establishment is responding to the Trump admin's shakeup in Washington, D.C. and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy firing back at 'swamp creature' Hillary Clinton. 

FIRST ON FOX: A top House Republican is moving to make it harder for China to procure advanced U.S. technology amid longstanding concerns about intellectual property theft by Beijing.

"My proposed legislation will establish safeguards to prevent future shocks like China's development of DeepSeek using American technology. In addition to the chips China reportedly stockpiled, it appears China used chips under the current export control threshold to achieve this AI breakthrough," House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital.

"This scenario should be a wakeup call — if you give the CCP an inch, it will take a mile. The CCP's craftiness is coupled with a total disregard for legal and security considerations. We already know that the CCP uses technology to oppress its own citizens and to commit acts of espionage and sabotage against the United States, including major cyberattacks."

SCOOP: KEY CONSERVATIVE CAUCUS DRAWS RED LINE ON HOUSE BUDGET PLAN

Chinese President Xi

U.S. officials are concerned about DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, led by Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Getty Images | iStock)

DeepSeek is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company based in Hangzhou, China. Its AI chatbot is known to be similar to ChatGPT, which was made by California-based OpenAI.

DeepSeek’s release of the new high-profile AI model that costs less to run than existing models like those of Meta and OpenAI sent a chill through U.S. markets.

BLACK CAUCUS CHAIR ACCUSES TRUMP OF 'PURGE' OF 'MINORITY' FEDERAL WORKERS

Mark Green sits in committee

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., unveiled a bill to crack down on China's ability to get U.S. tech. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Its popularity in U.S. app stores has also renewed concerns about Chinese companies collecting American data, as well as the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) censorship practices.

The surprise DeepSeek release also displayed how China's economic competitiveness has far outpaced the ability of U.S. business leaders and lawmakers to agree on what to do about it. 

The U.S. Commerce Department is now looking into whether DeepSeek used chips that were banned from entering China via sanctions, Reuters reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green's bill would put export controls on certain national interest technology and intellectual property to China.

It would also call for sanctions against foreign actors who sell or purchase such items to and from China, as well as Chinese entities who knowingly use items covered by the export controls.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics