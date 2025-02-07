Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump admin appeals ruling blocking birthright citizenship order

The Washington ruling came only a day after a Maryland federal judge also blocked President Donald Trump's executive order

Haley Chi-Sing By Haley Chi-Sing Fox News
Published
close
President Trump desires to change birthright citizenship through the courts Video

President Trump desires to change birthright citizenship through the courts

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the Trump administration's hopes to change birthright citizenship amid some pushback on 'America Reports.'

The Trump Justice Department appealed a Thursday order blocking the president's birthright citizenship order, hours after the ruling was issued. 

The Justice Department filed its appeal to the Ninth Circuit on Thursday evening. The move came shortly after U.S. District Judge John Coughenour extended a temporary restraining order he had previously issued. Coughenour notably scolded the Trump administration in the Washington courtroom, accusing the administration of ignoring the rule of law for political and personal gain. 

"It has become ever more apparent that, to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals. The rule of law is, according to him, something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether that be for political or personal gain," Coughenour said while announcing his ruling.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP ORDER: 'UNEQUIVOCAL CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT'

The appeal will now go up to the Ninth Circuit, which covers Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Guam. The Court of Appeals notably issues more progressive rulings with a higher reversal rate than other circuit courts. 

The Washington ruling came only a day after a Maryland federal judge also blocked Trump's executive order. 

President Donald Trump issued the executive order, titled, "Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship," on Inauguration Day.

President Donald Trump issued the executive order, titled, "Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship," on Inauguration Day. (Getty)

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman, a former President Joe Biden appointee, noted the Washington ruling that had previously paused Trump's order from going into effect. 

Boardman said citizenship is a "national concern that demands a uniform policy," continuing on to say that no court has yet sided with the administration on the matter. 

TRUMP ADMIN HITS BACK AS ACLU LAUNCHES LAWSUIT ON BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP: ‘READY TO FACE THEM’

"Citizenship is a most precious right, expressly granted by the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution," she wrote in her ruling.

Trump issued the executive order, titled, "Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship," on Inauguration Day. The order seeks to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and was one of several orders he signed that day to overhaul U.S. immigration policy and border security.

President Donald Trump

The executive order seeks to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and was one of several orders President Donald Trump signed to overhaul U.S. immigration policy and border security. (Getty Images)

Supporters and opponents of the order disagree over the meaning of the 14th Amendment, which states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

The primary disagreement is over the clause, "subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

TRUMP'S HOUSE GOP ALLIES PUSH BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP BILL AFTER PROGRESSIVE FURY AT PRESIDENTIAL ORDER

Some legal experts argue that such a move is a constitutional change and cannot be made via executive order. Trump advisers and other conservative legal scholars have previously argued that the idea of giving birthright citizenship to children of illegal immigrants is based on a misreading of the amendment.

Ted Cruz, Katie Britt

The bill was introduced by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (SC), Katie Britt (AL), and Ted Cruz (TX), left. (Getty Images)

Senate Republicans recently introduced a bill that would reform U.S. law to end birthright citizenship in light of the executive order. The bill, titled, the "Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025," would end the practice of automatically conferring citizenship status on people born in the U.S. of parents who are either illegal immigrants or who are in the country legally on a temporary basis.

The bill was introduced by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Katie Britt of Alabama, and Ted Cruz of Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill’s sponsors said in a statement that the measure would address what they called "one of the biggest magnets for illegal immigration," which they believe poses a weakness to national security.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano, Adam Shaw and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Writer for Fox News Digital. You can reach her at @haleychising on X.

More from Politics