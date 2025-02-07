Expand / Collapse search
'BACK TO PLASTIC!': Trump vows executive order ending 'ridiculous' push for paper straws

Blue states like California and New York have laws limiting single-use plastic straws

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Trump is turning out to be the ‘greatest environmental hero' of the 21st century: Marc Morano Video

Trump is turning out to be the ‘greatest environmental hero' of the 21st century: Marc Morano

ClimateDepot.com executive editor Marc Morano examines President Donald Trump’s executive order on wind energy projects on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

President Donald Trump is planning to end bans and restrictions on plastic straws, according to his recent post on Truth Social.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work," Trump posted Friday. "BACK TO PLASTIC!"

If signed, the executive order would affect laws in several Democratic-run states that currently have bans or restrictions on single-use plastic straws, such as California, Colorado, New York, Maine, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Washington.

The impending executive order comes just months after the Biden administration announced plans in July to phase out single-use plastic in the federal government.

FEDERAL AGENCIES SCRUB CLIMATE CHANGE FROM WEBSITES AMID TRUMP REBRANDING

Donald Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci)

Blue states such as California and New York currently have laws in place limiting the use of single-use plastic straws in full-service restaurants, unless it is requested by the customer. 

NJ LAWSUIT CLAIMING OIL COMPANIES CAUSE CLIMATE CHANGE DEALT MASSIVE BLOW IN COURT

Democratic states have also adopted the use of paper straws as a more environment-friendly alternative, which has been criticized by Trump for years, who wrote in a 2019 social media post that "liberal paper straws don't work."

plastic straws

Blue states such as California and New York currently have laws in place limiting the use of single-use plastic straws in full-service restaurants, unless it is requested by the customer. (Eric Baradat)

"Greatest President ever!" wrote Elon Musk, who is leading efforts at the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, in a post on X regarding the president's plan for plastic straws.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

