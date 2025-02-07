'BACK TO PLASTIC!': Trump vows executive order ending 'ridiculous' push for paper straws

President Donald Trump is planning to end bans and restrictions on plastic straws, according to his recent post on Truth Social.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work," Trump posted Friday. "BACK TO PLASTIC!"

If signed, the executive order would affect laws in several Democratic-run states that currently have bans or restrictions on single-use plastic straws, such as California, Colorado, New York, Maine, Oregon, Vermont, Rhode Island and Washington.

The impending executive order comes just months after the Biden administration announced plans in July to phase out single-use plastic in the federal government.

FEDERAL AGENCIES SCRUB CLIMATE CHANGE FROM WEBSITES AMID TRUMP REBRANDING

Blue states such as California and New York currently have laws in place limiting the use of single-use plastic straws in full-service restaurants, unless it is requested by the customer.

NJ LAWSUIT CLAIMING OIL COMPANIES CAUSE CLIMATE CHANGE DEALT MASSIVE BLOW IN COURT

Democratic states have also adopted the use of paper straws as a more environment-friendly alternative, which has been criticized by Trump for years, who wrote in a 2019 social media post that "liberal paper straws don't work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Greatest President ever!" wrote Elon Musk, who is leading efforts at the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, in a post on X regarding the president's plan for plastic straws.