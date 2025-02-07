WA Democrats reportedly block move to nix 48-hour scholastic assault reporting requirement

A new Washington state bill characterized as a repeal of the state’s Parents Bill of Rights now includes a provision allowing information to be essentially withheld from parents regarding assaults of their children for up to 48 hours.

State Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Federal Way, attested to the Washington State Standard the bill overall "doesn’t change any rights" and is a "cleanup bill" that updates health privacy provisions to align with current law.

In a House Education Committee hearing this week, one lawmaker unsuccessfully attempted to undo the 48-hour rule and require immediate parental notification.

"The underlying bill essentially states that schools can wait 48 hours before they tell parents if their children were involved in any kind of criminal action or if there was any sexual misconduct of staff," said state Rep. Travis Couture, R-Shelton.

"And we have seen a stunning amount of sexual misconduct and sexual assaults by educators in our schools just in the last year itself."

He cited reports that two principals in the Vancouver, Wash., area "hid information" from parents on sexual misconduct against a teen.

"As a parent myself, I would be disgusted and sickened to know if my kids had some kind of sexual abuse put upon them by staff, and I wasn't notified immediately of those things. . . . For God’s sake, vote yes [on the amendment]."

But Democrat Lillian Ortiz-Self argued that as a school guidance counselor, she was trained in how to best deal with such situations.

"It’s very clear that we take direction from law enforcement and from the Department of Children and Family Services whenever there's a crime that has taken place and that we must sit here and give them the time to do the investigation so that justice can be served. Our role in the schools is to support the child and support the parents," said Ortiz-Self, of Mukilteo.

Ortiz-Self said authorities must not have their investigations "impeded," to which KTTH commentator Jason Rantz reacted incredulously in a column.

"She didn’t say, most likely because it’s a completely contrived concern," he wrote.

Couture’s amendment to ensure immediate parental notification failed in an ensuing voice vote, with House Education Committee chairwoman Sharon Tomiko-Santos, D-Seattle, voting "nay" and deeming the vote unsuccessful.

Following Couture’s attempt to undo the change, another committee member raised a new amendment regarding parental notification if they are accused of a crime and have "more than just a meet and greet with a police officer."

"We just heard if law enforcement are involved, parents should be involved as well. They should have the bare minimum of a notification when it comes to law enforcement questioning a child," said state Rep. Matt Marshall, R-Roy.

"There are just certain protections that are afforded to all of us as members of society given by our Constitution. And one of them is the right to legal protection. And we're innocent until proven guilty. If parents aren't even involved, then children are potentially not aware of their rights. If they're being questioned, who's to say what they're going to admit to when they're being accused of a crime?"

Marshall later said committee Democrats rejected two dozen Republican amendments in what he called a "blatant disregard for parents’ rights" and children's safety.

"[This is] further proof that Dems care more about their woke agenda than protecting our kids," he said.