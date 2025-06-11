Fox News Politics Newsletter: 'Disturbing Pattern' at Migrant Shelters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

Fresh wave of anti-ICE protests threatens uncertainty, volatility before massive military parade

European nation agrees to 'temporarily' host deported migrants from US

New legislation would ban anyone associated with Hamas, Hezbollah, al Qaeda, ISIS from entering US

Whistleblower Calls for DOJ Probe of Blue State Migrant Shelters

A former immigrant shelter director in Massachusetts is petitioning Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the "disturbing pattern" of criminal activity, sexual assaults and financial abuse that he says is widespread in the state-run migrant shelter system.

Jon Fetherston, a former director of an immigrant shelter in Marlborough, Massachusetts, first blew the whistle about the widespread abuse in the shelter system after he discovered a Haitian migrant named Ronald Joseph , who was living in his shelter, had repeatedly raped and impregnated his 13-year-old daughter… READ MORE .

White House

LAW AND DISORDER : Fresh wave of anti-ICE protests threatens uncertainty, volatility before massive military parade

'ABUSE OF POWER ': White House mocks Newsom address, accuses governor of hiring Kamala, Biden's campaign manager

ORDER BY FORCE : Trump deployment of troops to quell LA rioters latest page in president's political playbook

NOW AND THEN : How Trump's response to LA riots has changed from 2020 Black Lives Matter and Antifa

PODIUM PUSHBACK : Leavitt balks at reporters' LA riot coverage, 'disingenuous attack' in briefing: 'What a stupid question'

POWER TO REVOKE : DOJ argues Trump may cancel Biden-era national monuments

PENNY PINCHING : Treasury chief says 'remains to be seen' if Trump tax bill will add to $36T national debt

World Stage

'POISONING' ECONOMY : 'Congress must act': Nonprofit study exposes green energy org's ties to CCP interests while undermining US

US REJECTION : Trump admin slams UK, Canada, Australia and others who sanctioned Israeli officials

IMMIGRATION BACKLASH : Police use water cannon in response to anti-immigrant violence in Northern Ireland town

FINANCIAL GAINS : European nation agrees to 'temporarily' host deported migrants from US

PUSHING FOR PEACE : Trump’s ‘peace through strength’ message resonates with Russian neighbor

Capitol Hill

CULTURE WAR : Nation's largest Protestant denomination calls for overturning Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage

'LAW AND ORDER' : Hegseth spars with Senate Democrats over Marine deployment to LA anti-ICE riots: 'Not about lethality'

'CREDIBLE REPORTING' : Senator launches investigation into Democratic org over potential support for LA rioters

'UNACCEPTABLE' : GOP congressman 'remains concerned' over ICE operations in deep blue state

DEBT BURDEN BACKLASH : Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' cracks down on Biden's student loan 'scheme,' top Republican says

VISA CRACKDOWN : New legislation would ban anyone associated with Hamas, Hezbollah, al Qaeda, ISIS from entering US

'WAGES FLATLINE' : Republican senator teams up with Democrat to push $15 per hour minimum wage plus annual inflation increases

'RULE OF LAW' : Republicans target vulnerable Senate Democrat over Los Angeles rioting

Across America

ELEVATING RESISTANCE : Newsom under fire from Trump world, but Democrats hope his speech resets his image

POWER PLAY IN IOWA : GOP congressman takes major step toward gubernatorial announcement

BOOTS ON THE GROUND : Federal judge refuses to block Trump's LA National Guard deployment on Newsom's timeframe

'DUSTBIN OF HISTORY' : Newsom compared to infamous Dem governor who also tried to block National Guard

PURPLE JERSEY : Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins NJ gubernatorial primary, setting up showdown with Trump-backed GOP winner