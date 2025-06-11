Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Europe

European nation agrees to 'temporarily' host deported immigrants from US amid Trump push

One of Europe's poorest nations sees potential income source in accepting up to 50 migrants booted by US

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
Democrats have a deep-seated belief that any deportation is wrong: Katie Pavlich Video

Democrats have a deep-seated belief that any deportation is wrong: Katie Pavlich

‘All-Star’ panelists Josh Kraushaar, Katie Pavlich and Francesca Chambers discuss the anti-ICE riots in California on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Eastern European nation of Kosovo has agreed to host up to 50 migrants deported from the U.S. over a one-year period, reports confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision comes as the U.S. has increasingly pushed third-party nations to host deportees amid President Donald Trump's mass deportation promises.

"The government has expressed its readiness to participate, with the opportunity to select individuals from a proposed pool, provided they meet specific criteria related to the rule of law and public order," the Kosovo government said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. 

TRUMP'S ICE LAUNCHES BOLD COURTHOUSE MIGRANT ARREST STRATEGY TO FAST-TRACK DEPORTATIONS BIDEN AVOIDED

Deportation flight out of U.S.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt released this image Friday, writing on X that "deportation flights have begun." (White House)

Reports surfaced last week that the U.S. was pushing Balkan nations like Serbia to accept migrants, though it remains unclear if these deportees could include migrants from nations like Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua after the Supreme Court lifted the Temporary Protected Status of 500,000 migrants last month

Kosovo is among one of the poorest nations in Europe, superseded only by Ukraine and Georgia, and has reportedly looked to similar schemes that could provide a source of income. 

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the White House or the Department of Homeland Security for questions about whether the U.S. will pay third-party nations to host U.S. deportees. 

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that it is "grateful to our partner Kosovo for receiving third country nationals removed from the United States and facilitating those aliens’ safe return to their home countries." 

"We welcome cooperation on this key Trump Administration priority," the spokesman added, though they did not answer Fox News Digital's questions on paying Kosovo for the scheme.

EUROPEAN NATIONS DEMAND POWER TO DEPORT IMMIGRANTS WHO COMMIT CRIMES

US deports gang members to El Salvador.

Seventeen members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang and members of the MS-13 gang, who were deported to El Salvador by the U.S., arrive in San Salvador, El Salvador, on March 31, 2025. ( El Salvador Press Presidency Office/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Housing deportees has been a controversial topic in Kosovo long before the U.S. pushed the Balkan nation to accept its deported migrants.

Last month, the UK said it was looking to Kosovo, along with eight other nations largely from the Balkans, to open "return hubs" to host asylum seekers denied sanctuary.

The scheme is part of a broader attempt to staunch illegal migration to Britain. 

Kosovo prison accept foreign prisoners from Denmark.

Three hundred Danish convicts will be transferred to a prison in Pasjan, southeastern Kosovo, to serve the remainder of their sentences. In exchange, Denmark will pay Kosovo around 200 million euros, with the first transfers of prisoners from Denmark set to begin in April 2027.  (ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another 2022 agreement between Denmark and Kosovo saw the transfer of 300 foreign prisoners to Kosovo’s Correctional Institution in Gjilan who are expected to be deported following their sentences. 

The agreement is set to bring Kosovo $217 million.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.