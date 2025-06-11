Expand / Collapse search
GOP congressman takes major step toward gubernatorial announcement

Rep. Randy Feenstra currently represents Iowa's 4th Congressional District

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: An Iowa congressman is taking a major step toward running for governor on Wednesday.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, is launching a finance committee comprised of 47 top donors and business leaders in the Hawkeye State, Fox News Digital is learning first.

"I am grateful for the overwhelming support that our campaign has received from Iowans who believe in our mission to take our state to new heights," Feenstra said in a statement.

"Our finance committee will ensure we have the resources necessary for victory. I cannot thank our supporters enough for their support and confidence in our campaign."

Feenstra during committee

Rep. Randy Feenstra has taken another step toward announcing a run for governor. (Pool/Getty Images)

Feenstra has not formally announced a campaign for governor, but he's now taken several steps in the process ahead of the 2026 elections.

He revealed last month that he is exploring a run for the role after the current governor, Republican Kim Reynolds, said she was stepping aside after serving two terms in Des Moines. 

Feenstra also filed a "Feenstra for Governor" organizing committee.

It's not clear when the official kickoff will be, but Feenstra is all but certain to join an increasingly crowded field of candidates for the open seat.

Kim Reynolds speaks

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is retiring after two terms. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Members of the campaign committee include Kurt Croell, the owner of a concrete company who's donated to both Reynolds and President Donald Trump, and members of the Doll family, who own beer company Doll Distributing.

West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble is also on the list, as are Nutratech executives Andy and Russ Kosky, among others.

Feenstra has represented Iowa's 4th Congressional District since 2021, and serves key roles in the House as a member of both the Agriculture and Ways & Means Committees.

Brenna bird speaks

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is also publicly toying with a gubernatorial bid. (AFP via Getty Images)

Other Republicans running to lead the state include state lawmaker Eddie Andrews and Brad Sherman, a former state representative.

The GOP primary could turn into a high-profile political clash if Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird enters the race. 

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is also publicly toying with a bid.

On the Democratic side, Iowa auditor Rob Sand is among the declared candidates, as is Julie Stauch, who served as Pete Buttigieg's 2020 presidential campaign Iowa political director.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

