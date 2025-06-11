Newsom compared to infamous Dem governor who also tried to block National Guard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vivek Ramaswamy said he sees parallels between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and another controversial Democratic governor who literally stood in the way of the National Guard and had well-known presidential ambitions.

Newsom is beginning to "resemble" former Alabama Gov. George Wallace in several aspects of his response to Los Angeles' riots, Ramaswamy claimed Tuesday on Fox News’ "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The Ohio gubernatorial candidate noted how Wallace – an avowed segregationist who ran for president four times – forced the hand of President John F. Kennedy by preventing Black students from attending the University of Alabama.

"[Newsom’s] behavior is starting to resemble that of another Democratic governor from U.S. history by the name of George Wallace, who was the governor of Alabama, who famously stood in the way of federal desegregation," Ramaswamy said.

"The parallels are actually pretty striking, if you think about it: Democrat governors, when you look at George Wallace, he resisted desegregation. Gavin Newsom is resisting deportations. George Wallace wanted segregated cities. Gavin Newsom wants sanctuary cities. George Wallace stood in the school door, blocking the way. Gavin Newsom is blocking the ICE vans. It's the same Democrat-governor playbook."

The former DOGE co-leader said both Newsom and Wallace "dodge[d] the feds and rall[ied] the radicals."

"What they were both doing is really carving their Democratic primary path for their presidential ambitions," he added.

"Gavin Newsom's presidential ambitions are going to end in the same place that George Wallace's did: In the dustbin of history where it belongs."

In June 1963, Wallace prevented two Black students – Vivian Malone and James Hood – from enrolling on the Tuscaloosa campus of the University of Alabama and made his infamous "stand in the schoolhouse door."

After Wallace refused Deputy Attorney General Nicholas Katzenbach’s order to step aside, he delivered a pro-states-rights speech and did not budge.

Kennedy federalized the Yellowhammer State’s National Guard under the Insurrection Act. Gen. Henry Graham personally confronted Wallace, who ultimately relented.

The next year, Wallace primaried President Lyndon Johnson and notably won a few northern states he had targeted on his segregationist platform – but lost to the incumbent.

In 1968, he tried again on the American Independent line with a counter-civil-rights message – splitting the Democratic vote, winning five states and helping ultimate victor Richard Nixon. During his 1976 run, he apologized for his past support for segregation.

This week, Newsom objected to President Donald Trump’s federalization of the California National Guard and the ensuing deployment of 700 Marines to Los Angeles to assist in riot response.

Late Tuesday, Clinton-appointed federal Judge Charles Breyer rejected a Newsom request to block Trump’s military deployments.

Newsom continued to lambaste Trump, saying in a video statement Tuesday that, "authoritarian regimes begin by targeting people who are least able to defend themselves, but they do not stop there."

Newsom also took heat for his riot response strategy from some famous Los Angeles residents, including actor Jon Voight.

"You fool," Voight fumed in an X video posted early Wednesday.

"They [the rioters] would burn you down like they are burning the cars and the American flag."

