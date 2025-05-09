Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dem in Trump District Deletes Past Praise of Progs

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Veteran advocacy leader defends Trump's shake-ups at VA, calls for reform to support veterans

-Trump pushes tax hikes for wealthy as 'big, beautiful bill' deadline looms

-Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85

Trump-district Dem Deletes History of Love for Left

FIRST ON FOX: A Democrat running for Congress in New Jersey who has been positioning herself as a moderate to unseat the sitting Republican in a pro-Trump district, has deleted several social media posts promoting progressive candidates and causes.

Democrat Rebecca Bennett, who is running in the Democratic primary to unseat GOP Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, is a Navy veteran and current member of the Air National Guard who has been labeled by local media as a "moderate" in a race the Cook Political Report ranks as "Lean Republican."

A Fox News Digital review of Bennett’s X account, which was created in July 2011 and recently converted from @BigRedBecks to @RebeccaForNJ07, shows several deleted posts that seemingly drift away from the "moderate" label, including praise of progressive Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren… READ MORE

White House

'I DON'T KNOW HER': Trump claims 'I don't know her' and 'listened to' RFK about surgeon general pick who's getting MAGA pushback

WORKHORSES: Rubio just got an additional job in Trump's administration — and he's not the only one with multiple hats

'WITCH TRIAL': Letitia James town hall derailed by Trump supporter’s question: ‘Will you apologize?’

Pope Leo XIV

NOT EVERYONE'S PLEASED: Inclusive tone of new pope isn't sitting well with some in the America First movement

'SUPER-HAPPY DAY': Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova grad, introduces himself adorned in symbolism, proverbial religious devotion

HOLY HOMILY: Pope Leo gives first homily as American pontiff, says loss in faith has led to crisis in humanity

World Stage

MILITARY MIGHT: Russia's Putin hosts China's Xi at massive Moscow military parade on Red Square

NOT OUR FIGHT: Vance says India-Pakistan conflict ‘none of our business’ as Trump offers US help

Capitol Hill

'NORMALIZING HOODIES': OpenAI's Sam Altman thanks Sen John Fetterman for 'normalizing hoodies'

'A DISGRACE': Dems erupt after Trump fires the Librarian of Congress

Across America

'WARNING': $8 gas? New study reveals it may come to a blue state next year, triggering bipartisan concern

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN': Newsom debuts rapid-response website as critics accuse him of prioritizing presidential ambitions

'OUTRAGEOUS': Columbia suspends anti-Israel agitators after takeover, spreading of pamphlets glorifying alleged terrorist

'VERY PLEASANT CONVERSATION': Blue state governor touts meeting with CCP official cozying up to Dems: 'Grateful for the opportunity'

'AUTHORITARIAN ETHOS': Columbia faculty rights group condemns university's handling of library takeover

ZERO TOLERANCE: Republican DA bucks blue state's 'broken sentencing' with tough-on-crime approach