Dems erupt after report of Trump firing Librarian of Congress: ‘A disgrace’

Democratic leaders erupted late Thursday after it was reported that President Trump had abruptly fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Hayden was notified of her firing in an email late Thursday from the White House's Presidential Personnel Office, according to an email seen by The Associated Press.

"Carla," the email reportedly began. "On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service."

Nominated by former President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in 2016, Hayden, whose term was set to expire next year, was the first woman and the first African American in the role. Advocates praised her tenure for helping to modernize the Library and make it more accessible with initiatives in rural communities and online.

But Hayden had come under fire from the conservative advocacy group American Accountability Foundation, which accused her and other library leaders of promoting children's books with "radical" content and literary material authored by Trump opponents.

Earlier Thursday, just hours before the firing was made public, AAF derided Hayden on X as "woke" and "anti-Trump," accusing her of promoting "trans-kids."

"It's time to get her OUT and hire a new guy for the job!" the group wrote.

In a follow-up post on X, the group celebrated news of Hayden's firing, thanking President Trump.

Hayden’s reported firing ignited the fury of prominent Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Jeffries applauded Hayden as "an accomplished, principled and distinguished Librarian of Congress."

"Donald Trump's unjust decision to fire Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a disgrace and the latest in his ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock," Jeffries said.

"Enough is enough," Schumer said, calling Hayden a "trailblazer, a scholar, and a public servant of the highest order."

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said Hayden was "callously fired" by Trump and demanded an explanation.

"Hayden, has spent her entire career serving people — from helping kids learn to read to protecting some of our nation's most precious treasures," said Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York, the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee that oversees the Library.

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich, the top Democrat on the Senate panel that oversees funding for the library, said the firing, was "taking his assault on America's libraries to a new level."

"Dr. Hayden has devoted her career to making reading and the pursuit of knowledge available to everyone," he said.

The Library of Congress holds a vast collection of the nation's books and history, which it makes available to the public and lawmakers. It houses the papers of nearly two dozen presidents and more than three dozen Supreme Court justices. It also has collections of rare books, prints and photographs, as well as troves of music and valuable artifacts.

Robert Newlen, the principal deputy librarian, said he would serve as acting librarian of Congress "until further instruction" in a separate email seen by the AP.

"I promise to keep everyone informed," he wrote to colleagues.

Hayden’s firing comes as the Trump administration has been purging officials seen as not aligning with the president’s agenda – from the Justice Department to the Pentagon and beyond.

Earlier Thursday, Cameron Hamilton, the acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was fired just one day after telling lawmakers that dismantling the agency – as President Trump has proposed – is a bad move.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and the Library of Congress for additional details.

