©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

White House

Trump claims 'I don't know her' and 'listened to' RFK Jr about surgeon general pick getting MAGA pushback

President Donald Trump tapped Dr Casey Means to replace original nominee, Dr Janette Nesheiwat, for US surgeon general

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump said he does not know his new nominee for U.S. surgeon general, telling reporters Thursday that he relied upon the recommendation of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump withdrew the nomination of his first pick for surgeon general, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, this week and instead nominated Dr. Casey Means. The president, upon announcing her nomination, said she has "impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials." 

TRUMP ANNOUNCES MAHA ADVOCATE CASEY MEANS WILL BE NEW SURGEON GENERAL NOMINEE

When asked Thursday about Means and why he tapped her for the role, the president said Kennedy recommended her. 

"Because Bobby thought she was fantastic, brilliant woman who went through Stanford — wanted to be academic instead of physician," the president said. 

"I don’t know her, I listened to Bobby," Trump added. "I think she’ll be great." 

President Donald Trump in a split image with Casey Means

President Donald Trump has picked Dr. Casey Means to be his nominee for surgeon general. (White House/Fox News)

FLASHBACK: TRUMP'S SURGEON GENERAL PICK TOUTED AS 'FIERCE' MAHA ADVOCATE BEFORE CONFIRMATION HEARING

Means, a vocal "Make America Healthy Again" proponent, played a significant role in helping shape the administration's agenda surrounding health alongside her brother, Calley Means. 

She has made a name for herself as a wellness influencer alongside her brother. In 2024, both Casey and Calley co-wrote a book about the chronic disease epidemic titled "Good Energy," and Casey is also the co-founder of a health-tech company called Levels.

Calley Means was previously tapped by the administration to serve as a top special advisor to Kennedy. 

HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

When asked about Dr. Casey Means and why he tapped her for the role, President Donald Trump said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recommended her. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

It is unclear why Nesheiwat's nomination was pulled. Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for more information and did not immediately receive a response. 

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post on X, Nesheiwat also said she was "looking forward" to continuing to support Trump while working closely with Kennedy "in a senior policy role." 

"My focus continues to be on improving the health and well-being of all Americans, and that mission hasn’t changed," Nesheiwat concluded in her public social media remarks.  

Nesheiwat is the sister-in-law of recently fired National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, whom the president indicated he will now be nominating to be the next ambassador to the United Nations after dropping his initial nominee, New York GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

