Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Boasberg says Trump must provide due process to CECOT migrants

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump official freezes millions in SBA aid to Minnesota, slams Walz’s policies as breeding ‘endemic’ fraud

-Epstein file drop includes 'untrue and sensationalist claims' about Trump, DOJ says

-House GOP tensions erupt after moderate Republicans' Obamacare 'betrayal'

Boasberg says Trump must provide due process to CECOT migrants in US or elsewhere

A federal judge on Monday ordered the Trump administration to provide due process to a class of Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador in March, and gave it two weeks to detail how it will do so – setting up another high-stakes clash between the White House and the federal courts.

In March, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the Trump administration to halt its plans to immediately use the 1798 Alien Enemies Act wartime immigration law to quickly deport hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to CECOT, a Salvadoran maximum-security prison. That did not happen, and the planes landed in El Salvador hours later. 

Boasberg concluded that the Trump administration's actions were illegal, conducted in defiance of the court, and deprived the migrants in the CECOT class of their due process protections – including prior notice of removal, a "meaningful opportunity" to contest their removal from the U.S., and the ability to dispute their designation as a member of the Tren de Aragua gang…READ MORE.
 

Trump in March used a 1798 wartime immigration law to deport 252 Venezuelan migrants whom they allege had ties to a violent gang to El Salvador's CECOT maximum-security prison. (Getty Images)

Salvadorian troops are seen guarding the exterior of CECOT, or Counter Terrorism Confinement Center,  Dec. 15, 2025, in Tecoluca, El Salvador.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

White House

THE FINE PRINT: Trump promises cheaper drugs under TrumpRx, but economists say the long-term costs may be hidden

A pharmacy tech pulls medication from a shelf inside a pharmacy

A pharmacy tech pulls medication from a shelf inside a pharmacy in Provo, Utah on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.  (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PAY UP: Trump admin to revive student loan wage garnishments in January 2026 following COVID pause

HOLIDAY ELEGANCE: Trump and first lady go all black for official White House Christmas portrait photo

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand side-by-side in front of Christmas decor and two flags.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are pictured in their official Christmas portrait. (The White House)

LEGAL LIMITS: WATCH: Ex-federal prosecutor says DOJ had power to release all Epstein files

World Stage

FAIR COMPETITION: Trump trade crackdown hits cheap food containers from China, Vietnam with massive new duties

SHIPPING CONTAINERS-SUPPLY CHAIN-OAKLAND

Shipping containers are seen at the container terminal of the port of Oakland, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Capitol Hill

WASTE WATCH: Rand Paul's 'Festivus' report calls out cocaine dogs, COVID influencers and a mountain of debt

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in the Senate subway

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released his annual "Festivus" report on Tuesday, which included nearly $1.6 trillion in government waste.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CAPITOL PRESSURE: Senate quietly works on bipartisan Obamacare fix as healthcare cliff nears

FISH VS FLIPPER: Apex predator threatening Northwest salmon sparks rare bipartisan push to 'kill more'

A sea lion bites down on a fish in the water

California sea lions, apex predators, are posing an issue on salmon and steelhead trout populations in the Pacific Northwest. (Janet Jensen/Tacoma News Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DOMINOS FALLING: Lawmakers probe SBA loans linked to Minnesota’s $9B fraud scandal: 'Reckless decision making'

Across America 

SUNSHINE STATE RACE: Boca Raton mayor launches run for Congress touting GOP as 'party of the middle class'

Boca Raton mayor Scott Singer

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer has announced a run for Congress in Florida (Getty)

TERMINAL PROGNOSIS: Former GOP Sen. Ben Sasse reveals stage-4 cancer diagnosis: 'It's a death sentence'

BALLOT BATTLE: Republicans have chance to secure governorships in key battleground states next year

Candidates for governor in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida

(Getty Images)

PARTY FRACTURE: Cornyn torches Democratic field, says party now ‘ruled by socialists’

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue