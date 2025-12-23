Fox News Politics Newsletter: Boasberg says Trump must provide due process to CECOT migrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump official freezes millions in SBA aid to Minnesota, slams Walz’s policies as breeding ‘endemic’ fraud

-Epstein file drop includes 'untrue and sensationalist claims' about Trump, DOJ says

-House GOP tensions erupt after moderate Republicans' Obamacare 'betrayal'

Boasberg says Trump must provide due process to CECOT migrants in US or elsewhere

A federal judge on Monday ordered the Trump administration to provide due process to a class of Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador in March, and gave it two weeks to detail how it will do so – setting up another high-stakes clash between the White House and the federal courts.

In March, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the Trump administration to halt its plans to immediately use the 1798 Alien Enemies Act wartime immigration law to quickly deport hundreds of Venezuelan migrants to CECOT, a Salvadoran maximum-security prison. That did not happen, and the planes landed in El Salvador hours later.

Boasberg concluded that the Trump administration's actions were illegal, conducted in defiance of the court, and deprived the migrants in the CECOT class of their due process protections – including prior notice of removal, a "meaningful opportunity" to contest their removal from the U.S., and the ability to dispute their designation as a member of the Tren de Aragua gang…READ MORE.



White House

THE FINE PRINT: Trump promises cheaper drugs under TrumpRx, but economists say the long-term costs may be hidden

PAY UP: Trump admin to revive student loan wage garnishments in January 2026 following COVID pause

HOLIDAY ELEGANCE: Trump and first lady go all black for official White House Christmas portrait photo

LEGAL LIMITS: WATCH: Ex-federal prosecutor says DOJ had power to release all Epstein files

World Stage

FAIR COMPETITION: Trump trade crackdown hits cheap food containers from China, Vietnam with massive new duties

Capitol Hill

WASTE WATCH: Rand Paul's 'Festivus' report calls out cocaine dogs, COVID influencers and a mountain of debt

CAPITOL PRESSURE: Senate quietly works on bipartisan Obamacare fix as healthcare cliff nears

FISH VS FLIPPER: Apex predator threatening Northwest salmon sparks rare bipartisan push to 'kill more'

DOMINOS FALLING: Lawmakers probe SBA loans linked to Minnesota’s $9B fraud scandal: 'Reckless decision making'

Across America

SUNSHINE STATE RACE: Boca Raton mayor launches run for Congress touting GOP as 'party of the middle class'

TERMINAL PROGNOSIS: Former GOP Sen. Ben Sasse reveals stage-4 cancer diagnosis: 'It's a death sentence'

BALLOT BATTLE: Republicans have chance to secure governorships in key battleground states next year

PARTY FRACTURE: Cornyn torches Democratic field, says party now ‘ruled by socialists’