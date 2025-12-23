Boca Raton mayor launches run for Congress, touting GOP as 'party of the middle class'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boca Raton, Florida's Republican Mayor Scott Singer announced a run for Congress last week and spoke to Fox News Digital about his case to voters that Washington needs more local, common-sense leadership and fewer policies that he says have fueled inflation, weakened border security and slowed economic growth.

Singer announced his run against Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz in Florida's 23rd Congressional District with a launch video referencing New York City's onerous taxes and referencing Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's "radical left policies" while contrasting the economic and tax landscape with Florida, where many New Yorkers have fled to in recent years.

"I love public service," Singer told Fox News Digital. "It’s been the honor of my life to serve as mayor. We have an opportunity to keep America going in the right direction and reverse some of the policies from the past four years that led to porous borders, high taxes, higher inflation and have hurt our economy."

Singer, who joins a race where several other Republicans have also declared, praised recent Republican-led efforts in Washington, including what he described as historic tax relief and policies aimed at boosting wages and lowering costs for working families.

"The Republican Party has become the party of the middle class," he said, pointing to proposals to eliminate taxes on overtime and tips, strengthen domestic manufacturing and bring jobs back to the U.S. "These are the things that are helping the middle class, higher wages, lower inflation and lower costs."

The mayor drew a sharp contrast with today’s Democratic Party, arguing it has moved too far to the left to deliver practical solutions.

"Unfortunately, the Democratic Party of today is not our parents’ Democratic Party," Singer said. "With an increasingly out-of-touch, far-left progressive party, it’s hard for common-sense solutions to come out of that."

Singer said his experience in local government has shown him what effective governance looks like — and what Washington is missing.

"At the local level, we’ve excelled because we have to," Singer said. "We have balanced budgets. We can’t shut down the government. We have to pick up the trash every day and deliver essential services. And we do that by finding common ground."

That approach, Singer argued, is increasingly absent in Congress, where partisan gridlock often stalls progress.

He also voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s policy agenda, particularly efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses, reduce the size of government and roll back federal regulations.

"Our campuses have been unsafe for years," Singer said. "President Trump has stood up to antisemitism by holding universities accountable. We need to codify those gains, not just rely on executive orders."

Singer pledged he would also push to restore more authority to states and local governments, particularly on education and environmental policy, and continue efforts to rein in federal spending.

"Harmful regulation has killed jobs and increased costs," he said. "We need long-term solutions that put power back in the hands of states and communities, not Washington bureaucrats."

Singer told Fox News Digital one of his day one priorities if elected to Congress will be legislation to "ban individual stock trading by members," which he called an "important" issue.

The Cook Political Report currently ranks the race as "Lean Democrat" as House Republicans will try to buck historical trends and hold their razor-thin majority in the House next November.

"What Americans want is a strong economy, a strong national defense and common-sense solutions," Singer said. "That’s what I’ve delivered as mayor, and that’s what I want to bring to Congress."

Earlier this year, shortly before Mamdani's victory, Singer told Fox News Digital that the socialist candidate's rise in New York City is likely to spark an exodus of businesses to Florida, a move he said he has already started to see in his conversations with business owners.

"It's hard to predict how bad the economic situation is going to be, but Mamdani doubled down at last week's debate and said it's about time we raised taxes, and he was grateful for it," Singer said. "When he's proposing a 17% marginal tax rate for New York City residents between state and local taxes, that's 17% that they can simply give up by moving here and with jobs more mobile because of technology and with companies finding great office space here, there's less and less reason for people to stay there."

Singer continued, "I think one year out, you're going to see a substantial exodus of companies that are able to move. Two years out, we're going to see depressed values, more unemployment, higher crime. And four years out? We don't know. I think at that point, they'll be ready for a new mayor if what we expect to happen in November happens."